Letters: Hoping for in-person general election; Grateful to community after food drive; Voters will remember in November

Mail carriers work very hard and do a great job of getting the mail from point A to point B correctly and timely. That said, the public should understand a couple of things. All your mail does not arrive at your post office in perfect order so that all the carrier has to do is load it onto the truck. A large portion of the mail, including your magazines and bulk mail, has to be sorted by clerks, picked up by the carrier and transferred into the large case at his or her station to be placed in the slot with your name and address. In most cases, this is where mistakes happen, especially when the route is being worked by an inexperienced substitute. For example, a letter gets placed in a slot that says, “6205 Long Road" instead of "6205 Langor Road.” So for at least a few registered voters, that could be the reason you did not get your ballot. Not likely, but possible.