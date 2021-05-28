Letters: Take a moment to remember on Memorial Day; Party irrelevant in nonpartisan elections; Something for all to consider; Happy to live in ‘Wokeminster’ | READER COMMENTARY

Take a moment to remember on Memorial Day
The Carroll County Veterans Independence Project, Inc., (CCVIP), is proud to remind all Carroll Countians to take a moment on Memorial Day to remember and honor all those who died in service to our country, particularly those who died in battle, or as a result of wounds sustained in battle. The National Monument of Remembrance Act passed in 2000 asks all Americans to stop what they are doing at 3:00 pm on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who died while in service. According to Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs, George Owings, a Marine veteran, approximately 385,000 veterans live in Maryland. Here in Carroll County, we have about 11,000 veterans.
Memorial Day is set apart and differs from Veterans Day as the latter remembers and honors all those who have served in the military.
Memorial Day came about sometime after the Civil War when ceremonies were conducted at graves to honor the fallen. On May 5, 1868, the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), a Union veterans organization, established Decoration Day, May 30, as a time for the nation to decorate the deceased with floral tributes. Over time, observances were held all over the country. After World War I the day was expanded to honor those who died in all American wars, and in 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday to be celebrated on the last Monday in May.
As officially designated by Congress in 1999, May is observed as National Military Appreciation Month. As May winds down, on behalf of our Board of Directors, Executive Director and staff, we ask that you please take a few moments this Memorial Day to remember and honor those who gave their lives in service to our country, and preserved the freedom we enjoy every day.
The CCVIP will be opening a Veterans Services Center, at 95 Carroll Street, Suite 104, in Westminster, on Monday June 14, the Army’s 246th Birthday, our senior military service. For more information about the CCVIP, please visit our website at carrollcountyvip.org.
Col. Ed Cramer (U.S. Army Retired), CCVIP vice president
Something for all to consider
Please don’t judge me by my height or weight, my style of dress or hair, my age or gender, my sexual orientation or profession of faith or viewpoint (on anything).
Please know that I don’t want to say “I am a Republican or Democrat.” I want to say “I am a voter” and I choose the candidates I feel are the best qualified, the fairest, the best, period.
Please don’t call me names. My mother taught me not to do that, maybe yours did, too. It just isn’t kind and no one feels better to say it or hear it ... really.
I make mistakes, please give me a chance to do better.
Please be patient, I really am moving, acting, doing, driving as best I can in this moment.
Please learn to know me, what I think, what I love, what is important to me not what you think you know about me.
Please try to see me as another human trying to do my best, some days better than others.
Please consider this and expect that I will do the same.
Jan Flora, Westminster
Party irrelevant in nonpartisan elections
Dan Hoff, Tony Chiavacci, Kevin Dayhoff and Ben Yingling. What do they have in common? Well, they are all or were on the Westminster City Council.
And I voted for each when they were running. And oh yeah, they are all Republicans. And I’m a strong Democrat, but that doesn’t matter in a nonpartisan election.
As did many others in both parties thought as well. So to the Republican Central Committee I say, “Stay the heck out of our elections. We’re doing fine.”
And I voted for Ann Gilbert as well. I don’t know her affiliation, but that doesn’t matter to me either.
Frank Rammes, Westminster
Happy to live in ‘Wokeminster’
A big shout out to Christopher Tomlinson! As an old lady liberal, I’m so encouraged by your description of my hometown “(Republicans made election partisan in an effort to liberate ‘Wokeminster’ from liberal leaders”). I can only hope that this area has been awakened to the lies and fraud of the past four years. You have given me new hope that, finally, this area will reject the views of the Trumpublicans. You, my dear, have your opinion, and hey, I have mine.
Susan Hughes, Westminster