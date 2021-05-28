Letters: Take a moment to remember on Memorial Day; Party irrelevant in nonpartisan elections; Something for all to consider; Happy to live in ‘Wokeminster’ | READER COMMENTARY

The Carroll County Veterans Independence Project, Inc., (CCVIP), is proud to remind all Carroll Countians to take a moment on Memorial Day to remember and honor all those who died in service to our country, particularly those who died in battle, or as a result of wounds sustained in battle. The National Monument of Remembrance Act passed in 2000 asks all Americans to stop what they are doing at 3:00 pm on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who died while in service. According to Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs, George Owings, a Marine veteran, approximately 385,000 veterans live in Maryland. Here in Carroll County, we have about 11,000 veterans.