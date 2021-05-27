Letters: Republicans have become ‘drama’ party; State bills keeping vote from ‘all the people’ | READER COMMENTARY

Under the pretense of responding to baseless and racist allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities, legislators in 47 states have introduced a startling 361 bills with restrictive provisions to curb the vote. Can’t anyone see the illegality of this? Apparently the 47 states’ legislators whom we assume know the law cannot. And what is worse yet, they appear incapable of doing the right thing, of making “certain it is government of and by all the people.”