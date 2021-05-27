Letters: Republicans have become ‘drama’ party; State bills keeping vote from ‘all the people’ | READER COMMENTARY

Republicans have become ‘drama’ party
We don’t have two political parties, we have Democrats and the drama party. The Democrats identify problems and offer solutions. The drama party gaslights, lies, exaggerates, and rewrites history. By no means are Democrats perfect but they’re grounded in reality.
The GOP hasn’t developed a healthcare plan since the ’08 McCain campaign. The Trump 2020 campaign didn’t even bother developing a policy platform because focusing on the culture war instead of problems was his whole shtick. The drama party calls every idea the Democrats offer socialist, communist, and destructive. They talk in absolutes, spread misinformation and push findings from unscientific studies.
Look at climate change, the drama party pushes blogs, and opinions because they can’t push peer-reviewed studies. According to the James Powell Organization there were 21,000 peer-reviewed studies on climate change in 2019, 100% supported man-made climate change. When I was in college if your source wasn’t peer-reviewed it was considered garbage, but now in reality TV drama-land, shock doctrine is all that matters.
Drama party talking points include “they’re gonna take your truck, your hamburger, and your job.” Everyone of those statements are absolutes and fear-based lies. Ford already has 45,000 electric F150′s pre-ordered. So much for taking your truck.
Farming is discussed a lot when it comes to climate change but I’ve never seen a serious article calling for the end of cows. The only people saying that are wrapped up in the drama party. I have read numerous studies that suggest seaweed supplements prevent cows from producing methane. A lot of those studies suggest two tablespoons/day can reduce methane by 80%. So anyone who says “they’re coming for your burger” is a liar.
We see this same dramatic absolutist messaging at all levels of government. We have several local officials who have referred to masking as “child abuse,” and who thought they were fighting communism instead of managing a pandemic. Look at Chris Tomlinson’s “dramatorial” where he framed expanding reliable internet service and less garbage as a negative. He doesn’t have an argument so he frames improvements in a fearful manner.
Wouldn’t a pro-business community support expanded and improved fiber optic? Wouldn’t great internet service attract more businesses to the community? He topped the dramatorial by comparing electing a Democrat to “Red Dawn,” a movie about a communist attack on US soil. Talk about exaggerated, distorted reality.
Jeremy Myers, Hampstead
State bills keeping vote from ‘all the people’
Historically the 15th Amendment gave the vote to Black people in the northern states and to Southern Blacks for a period, but it was ultimately ineffective. The former Confederate states undermined it by introducing voting qualifications into their own constitutions.
Through a wave of of murder, lynching, rape and arson, Black people were intimated and prevented from exercising their constitutional right to vote. When it should have been defending these rights, the federal government instead recognized the financial opportunities reconciliation with the South would bring. In 1875 it rejected a bill protecting Black voters’ rights, establishing the formal oppression of blacks for almost a century.
Finally in 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson, a Texan, urged Congress to pass legislation making it impossible “to thwart the 15th Amendment,” stating, “We cannot have a government for all people until we first make certain it is government of and by all the people.” All outstanding impediments to general voting rights were abolished when Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law. It also authorized supervision of voter registration where needed.
Let me repeat, All outstanding impediments to general voting rights were abolished by the Voting Rights Act of 1965. It also authorized supervision of voter registration where needed. Yet according to a new tally by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, in blatant violation of the 15th Amendment and the Voting Rights Act, lawmakers in all but three states have introduced bills aimed at restricting ballot access.
Under the pretense of responding to baseless and racist allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities, legislators in 47 states have introduced a startling 361 bills with restrictive provisions to curb the vote. Can’t anyone see the illegality of this? Apparently the 47 states’ legislators whom we assume know the law cannot. And what is worse yet, they appear incapable of doing the right thing, of making “certain it is government of and by all the people.”
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Pat Page, Westminster