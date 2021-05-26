Letters: Contrary to column, indoctrination doesn’t exist; Columnist’s version is not true conservatism | READER COMMENTARY

What I will not do is indict “millions” of Americans, nor our entire system of higher education. For me and the many young people I am privileged to know, our belief systems were formed long before college. Our parents, teachers, mentors and events of the world shape us. College is an opportunity to be exposed to a wider range of thought. Of the hundreds of fellow McDaniel College alums I know, our politics run the gamut. I feel certain that graduates of other institutions experience the same. To say that millions of parents see a metamorphosis in their children is naïve at best and perhaps delusional. There are certainly many young people who gain their voice to express their beliefs during their college experience. Some do even sway, but that can occur in either direction.