Letters: Endorsing Titus for Circuit Court judge; Time to stop congressional NASCAR race

Editor’s Note: Primary election mail-in ballots are now being accepted, drop-off boxes are open at the Robert Moton Center, the Westminster Senior Center and the South Carroll Swim Club and two polling places will be open on June 2, though in-person voting is highly discouraged. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through May 26, as space allows.
Endorsing Titus for Circuit Court judge
I’ve been an attorney for 25 years, practicing in mostly Carroll and Baltimore counties. I have tried many cases in front of Judge Titus, as well as had cases against the other candidates and observed them practice for many years.
When Richard Titus was appointed to the Carroll County Circuit Court bench by Gov. Hogan in 2016, I was apprehensive about how he would be on the bench, as I didn’t know him. Fear of the unknown I would call it. Would he be fair, just, and impartial? Would he be patient? Would he have good judicial temperament? These are all the components that run through attorneys’ heads when a new judge is appointed to the bench.
It didn’t take long to figure out the answers to these questions. After just a few weeks on the bench, it was easy to tell that the answers were yes, yes, and yes. Judge Titus is all of those things and more. He is fair, just, impartial and he does have good judicial temperament. Judge Titus listens patiently during pleas, motions and trials. He shows respect to lawyers, litigants, and court personnel. He makes sure that everyone treats each other with respect while in his courtroom. He applies both the law and common sense in his rulings.
During the three-plus years he has presided on the bench in Carroll County, Judge Titus has gained a reputation for being quite knowledgeable in all areas of the law, incredibly intelligent, and efficient with court time. He has listened attentively, taken notes, and given well thought out rulings explaining why he has reached the decision he has made.
Judge Titus has shown his dedication to the law, the court system, and the judicial process; going through the tough process of both nomination by the governor and the election process. Gov. Hogan re-appointed Judge Titus to the bench last year. He has once again been presiding on the Carroll County bench serving justice in a fair and impartial manner. I believe that Judge Titus’ high ethical standards and morals make him the best candidate (man or woman) for the job. The citizens of Carroll County would be greatly served by his election to the bench. I urge everyone to vote for him. It would be my pleasure to appear before him to litigate cases in the future.
Ellen Hare
Reisterstown
Time to stop congressional NASCAR race
Every time i hear the words “fair trade" with our (so-called) allies, friends, partners, treaty organizations etc., I just shudder! Fair trade to them means they win and profit and USA loses. Case in point and true story; an American citizen living in Germany bought a $29,000 Jeep here and shipped it to Germany. When he picked the vehicle up at the port in Hamburg, he drove it about 200 feet to the custom station and now the jeep was a $55,000 car. Germany does not have the trade deficit we have. I wonder why.
There are almost no, “Made in America,” cars operating in all of Europe and even here in the United States only two out of every 10 cars are made in America and God only knows where the parts for them come from. We export our jobs and import third world misery. Just look at our southern border.
To reverse this trend we have to stop that congressional NASCAR race on Capitol Hill first! (And we all know what NASCAR, stands for: Non-Athletic Sport Centered Around Rednecks, left turn, left turn, left turn, in an oval, on and on, with no common sense, logic or results. That’s the House of Representatives. Now the U.S. Senate has their own show. Let’s call it a demolition derby; lots of hot air, noise and confusion but no results and no resolution. On top of all that, we have a president who is a walking contradiction, partly truth, partly fiction. Is this a great country, or what?
Dieter Halle
Finksburg