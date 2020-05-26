Letters: Endorsing Titus for Circuit Court judge; Time to stop congressional NASCAR race

Judge Titus has shown his dedication to the law, the court system, and the judicial process; going through the tough process of both nomination by the governor and the election process. Gov. Hogan re-appointed Judge Titus to the bench last year. He has once again been presiding on the Carroll County bench serving justice in a fair and impartial manner. I believe that Judge Titus’ high ethical standards and morals make him the best candidate (man or woman) for the job. The citizens of Carroll County would be greatly served by his election to the bench. I urge everyone to vote for him. It would be my pleasure to appear before him to litigate cases in the future.