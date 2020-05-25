Letters: Morton asks for your vote in judge race; Endorsement for Titus in judge race

Editor’s Note: Primary election mail-in ballots are now being accepted, drop-off boxes are open at the Robert Moton Center, the Westminster Senior Center and the South Carroll Swim Club and two polling places will be open on June 2, though in-person voting is highly discouraged. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through May 26, as space allows.
Morton asks for your vote in judge race
As the primary election is underway, voters should be safe and mail in their ballot or drop it off at one of three ballot drop boxes located at the Carroll County Board of Elections office, the Westminster Senior Center, and the South Carroll Swim Club.
Voters should cast their ballots for me, Laura Morton, for judge of the Circuit Court for Carroll County. I am the most qualified candidate. I was rated highly qualified by the Carroll County Trial Courts Judicial Nominating Committee and have extensive experience in the types of cases that make up the vast majority of the Circuit Court dockets.
Unlike me, one of my opponents did not submit himself to the rigorous judicial selection process. The other did not practice in the areas of the law which bring the vast majority of people to seek justice in the courts.
Both of my opponents have previously been rejected by the voters of Carroll County. One opponent ran in 2018 and did not advance past the primary. The other lost the election in 2018 and was reappointed in 2019. This is unfair to all the voters who made their voice heard. I am running because your vote matters and should not be undermined by political favoritism.
Many of the letters in support of one of my opponents have been from elected officials or those associated with political parties. My message is the same to all voters. An independent, nonpolitical judiciary is crucial. Judges must apply the law fairly and impartially without regard to partisan politics.
It is important for the courts to ensure justice for all. This is not possible when individuals cannot afford an attorney. It is why I have provided thousands of pro bono (free) legal services and have worked with the community to teach individuals how our court system works. This not only helps the individuals but also helps the court system to save time and resources.
The community should elect the most qualified candidate. It is equally important for the judiciary to reflect the community. Not only am I the most qualified candidate, I can bring sorely needed diversity. Having judges with different backgrounds ensures our judicial institutions have the respect of the people.
I am not a politician. I do not have unlimited financial resources to spend on a campaign. I am an attorney with the best qualifications to be the next Circuit Court judge. That is why I am asking for your vote.
Laura Morton
Westminster
Endorsement for Titus in judge race
There’s been a bunch of letters and other campaign rhetoric lately regarding the upcoming election for Circuit Court Judge. However, let’s face it – unless you’re a local lawyer, cop or a client of the candidates, the average voter really has no idea who would make the best judge.
For this reason, I’d urge voters to approach their vote as they would if they were choosing a surgeon for a major medical procedure. Would you base your selection on a mailed brochure or a letter to the editor? I sure wouldn’t. Instead, I’d consult with my doctor or other medical professional regarding a referral to a surgeon they recommend based upon their knowledge of that surgeon’s skill.
The same should hold true for judge of the Circuit Court.
Disregard all the campaign rhetoric. If you know an attorney or a cop, ask them who in their experience has the best skills for the job. If you don’t know someone to ask and you’ve never been a client of the candidates, then I’d urge you to give consideration to the endorsements from the legal community.
Only Judge Richard Titus has been endorsed by the State and local Bar Associations, the state’s attorney, the sheriff, the Fraternal Order of Police, probation agents and local private attorneys. He also received the highest rating from the Trial Courts Nominating Commission — twice. These are the people “in the trenches” on a daily basis and Titus has earned their trust. That’s good enough for me to make an informed decision. Otherwise, I’d be wasting my vote on a mere guess.
As a 40-year resident of Carroll County (and a female Democrat to boot), I’m casting my vote Judge Richard Titus. He is a proven commodity who has won the respect of the legal community.
Joanne Jones
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Westminster