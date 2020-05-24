Letters: Endorsements for Morton in judge race; Young people need to vote; Police should wear masks

Endorsement for Morton for Circuit Court judge
I write today to ask you to vote for Laura Morton for Circuit Court Judge of Carroll County. I know many of you will only vote for high level offices, but it is important to vote for local candidates because they directly support our community. Morton has extensive experience in broad areas. She is an incredible volunteer and offers her expertise pro bono to many individuals and groups in Carroll County. Much of what she does goes unnoticed, as she is not looking for glory nor recognition. She does this because she has a big heart, a passion for equal justice and helping those less fortunate than others.
For many generations, our judges have been male. Even when the opportunity comes up to appoint a judge and diversify the court, well-connected men are appointed. It is time we look at the demographics of Carroll County. Fifty percent are women. There are many minority groups and those who are under served. All these people deserve to have a fair chance in the courts’ systems.
As an advocate for abused women, I have been appalled at some of the judges’ decisions and rulings in the 25 years I’ve lived here. It is critical we take this opportunity of having a woman who has as much if not more experience than the men she is running against. Laura Morton is this woman. Please make your vote count, and vote for her.
Laura Russell
Westminster
Young people should exercise right to vote
As a first time voter, myself, I’ve realized that many young people in our county don’t really have an interest in getting out to the polls. I can understand why it might seem like an unneeded hassle or unimportant in the moment because of other things you might be preoccupied with, but, I’m here to say, maybe you should rethink that.
After working with Laura Morton’s campaign for judge as my senior internship I’ve begun to realize why it’s truthfully constitutionally important to vote. To get your voice out there is a powerful thing. It’s a way to make an impact on your local area in a way that’s positive and good for the community you live in. It’s your constitutional rights personified, your ability to be part of democracy and politics in some small way.
If you’re voting in this local election, you should vote for the people who you know will do the best for your community and have the most experience here. I feel like Laura Morton represents a lot of these things, so I will be sure to vote for her. So make sure to vote wisely and more importantly, for who you all believe in, and get out to the polls and exercise your rights.
Brendan Dillon
Westminster
Yes, police need to wear masks
On May 22 there was a front page article in the Times titled “Do Carroll police need to wear masks?” It was a bit disconcerting, to say the least, that the question even needed to be asked. Even more alarming is that the article points out that in some cases, the answer is no.
We’re all being asked to wear masks in public places to help stop the spread of COVID-19. And I think this is the right thing to do. And I think all police agencies in the county should follow suit. The proper answer to the question posed in the article is, “Yes, yes they do.”
Frank Rammes
Westminster
Support for Morton in Circuit Court judge race
I have known Laura Morton for 14 years as a neighbor and as a friend. I can vouch for all the others who have endorsed her: she is every bit the exemplary person they say she is. I believe that her outstanding character plus her diverse and relevant experience make her a perfect fit for Circuit Court judge.
Giancarlo Libertino
