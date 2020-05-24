Letters: Endorsements for Morton in judge race; Young people need to vote; Police should wear masks

I write today to ask you to vote for Laura Morton for Circuit Court Judge of Carroll County. I know many of you will only vote for high level offices, but it is important to vote for local candidates because they directly support our community. Morton has extensive experience in broad areas. She is an incredible volunteer and offers her expertise pro bono to many individuals and groups in Carroll County. Much of what she does goes unnoticed, as she is not looking for glory nor recognition. She does this because she has a big heart, a passion for equal justice and helping those less fortunate than others.