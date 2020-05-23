Letters: Endorsement for Morton in judge race; Support for Herbert for school board; Columnist right about county’s trash situation

Editor’s Note: Primary election mail-in ballots are now being accepted, drop-off boxes are open at the Robert Moton Center, the Westminster Senior Center and the South Carroll Swim Club and two polling places will be open on June 2, though in-person voting is highly discouraged. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through May 26, as space allows.
Endorsement for Morton in judge race
As the June 2nd deadline for submission of your primary ballot fast approaches, I want to urge those of you who have not voted to do so, and to cast your ballot for Laura Morton for Circuit Court judge for Carroll County.
I have known Laura and her family for nearly eight years and have been continually impressed by her dedication to the constituents of Carroll County. She is not only a very accomplished trial attorney who has practiced criminal, civil, and family law during her 23 years in Carroll County, many times on a pro-bono basis, she has also been active in multiple civic events as a member of the Carroll County community. She has served the students and families of the Carroll County Public Schools by participating in mock trial exercises and educational activities, while also mentoring students, providing intern experiences and advising parents in navigating the legal system and benefit programs available for families.
In addition to her legal experience and civic duty, Laura Morton exhibits the highest standard of personal and professional integrity. She holds a strong belief in legal representation for everyone, regardless of their background or personal situation. She is also a very hard worker. I have witnessed her spending hours after a normal workday and on weekends preparing for a case or having to excuse herself from a social event to consult with a concerned client. I have come to strongly admire her work ethic and respect her level of loyalty and personal courage. Laura possesses the moral courage and good judgement that will make her a respected, compassionate, and successful member of the Carroll County Circuit Court.
Vote Laura Morton for judge of the Circuit Court of Carroll County.
Rita Terhaar
Burke, Virginia
Support for Herbert for school board
Carroll County residents are fortunate to have Marsha Herbert running for reelection for the Board of Education.
I am proud to have known Marsha Herbert for the past 35 years as my teacher, coach, mentor and colleague. She has made a positive impact on my life as well as many others in Carroll County. During that time I learned many things about her that made her an asset to the Board of Education.
Since joining in 2016 she has brought vision, dedication and expertise that directly impacted local school policy and government budgets that benefited Carroll County Public Schools. She will continue to provide leadership and guidance to navigate these difficult times. More importantly, Marsha Herbert is an advocate for kids and makes decisions based on what is best for them. This was evident as she fought to exhaust every option before giving up on Class of 2020 graduation ceremony.
I can assure you Marsha Herbert will be a voice that is heard. She will fight for what she believes in with her no-nonsense approach. She is a go-getter who worked over 40 years in the school system. She also is a business owner who is very involved in the community. I cannot think of a better candidate to continue represent Carroll County. Please vote Marsha Herbert for Board of Education.
Denean Koontz
Hampstead
Columnist right about county’s trash situation
I appreciate columnist Dean Minnich’s perspective on the current state of affairs regarding the solid waste challenge facing us in Carroll County. He said it aptly that we did indeed, “kick the trash can” down the road.
Trouble is, the can did not get very far and we still have to pick it up. Ever since the 2014 Board of Commissioners decided to renege on their agreement with Frederick County to get out of the incinerator contract, it was inevitable that we would be in this situation. And, it will only get worse.
I find it ironic and almost unbelievable that since we don’t have enough capacity in our state, we pay to haul and dump much of our waste out of state. In my opinion, the waste to energy plan was the most forward-thinking project to come along in our county. Too bad our elected folks thought it was better to forfeit $1 million of taxpayer funds to be released from a project that would have nearly solved the solid waste needs of two Maryland counties for the foreseeable future.
Randall Miller
Finksburg