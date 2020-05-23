Letters: Endorsement for Morton in judge race; Support for Herbert for school board; Columnist right about county’s trash situation

I have known Laura and her family for nearly eight years and have been continually impressed by her dedication to the constituents of Carroll County. She is not only a very accomplished trial attorney who has practiced criminal, civil, and family law during her 23 years in Carroll County, many times on a pro-bono basis, she has also been active in multiple civic events as a member of the Carroll County community. She has served the students and families of the Carroll County Public Schools by participating in mock trial exercises and educational activities, while also mentoring students, providing intern experiences and advising parents in navigating the legal system and benefit programs available for families.