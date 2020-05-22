Letters: Support for Titus in Circuit Court judge race

Editor’s Note: Primary election mail-in ballots are now being accepted, drop-off boxes are open at the Robert Moton Center, the Westminster Senior Center and the South Carroll Swim Club and two polling places will be open on June 2, though in-person voting is highly discouraged. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through May 26, as space allows.
Support for Titus for Circuit Court judge
Richard R. Titus, for those who do not know him, is an incredible asset to the Carroll County Circuit Court and those that reside in Carroll County. I am a retired Md Parole and Probation Agent, having worked in several Maryland counties and stood before many, many judges over the last 26 years, both good and not-as-good. Judge Titus is one of the best sitting on the bench today.
He is down-to-earth, a family-man, and easily approachable for a discussion or professional clarification. He knows the weight he carries in making important, difficult but necessary decisions as a judge and does so with the utmost clarity and respect. He controls his courtroom and bench with respect for court personnel, law enforcement, parole and probation agents, attorneys, victims, and defendants. Judge Titus truly hears what is said, thoroughly reviews all evidence and testimony before him, and makes rulings that are fair, impartial, and with complete respect for the law.
Prior to his judgeship, he worked actively as an attorney in Carroll County for twenty-five years; thus, well versed in the law and county. He doesn’t demand respect. It is given to him wholeheartedly as a result of how he handles his courtroom, the cases before him, tasks at hand, his love for the law, and not only keeping the citizens of the county safe but to also provide the path to success in the community, should it be accepted, for the defendant. Titus is a man of character and good to his word, traits not easily found in today’s world. If he says something, he means it and stands behind it. He is a professional through and through.
Now is the time for the citizens of Carroll County to vote to retain Titus on the judicial bench for the Circuit Court of Carroll County. He is a man who deeply loves and respects the law, the community, and providing a path for success, no matter how big or small, for the defendants. He is a man of his word and “what you see is what you get.”
Knowing Richard R. Titus professionally, what the State of Maryland government and its citizens’ receive, what the Circuit Court for Carroll County judicial bench and the county’s citizens’ receive, is a judge with integrity, ethics, passion, consistency, knowledge, and experience.
Elizabeth Willis
Hanover, Pennsylvania
Endorsement for Titus in judge race
As a local family law attorney I am compelled to share my thoughts and impressions with the county voters with regard to Judge Richard Titus.
He was not a family litigator in his legal practice and that really concerned me when he was first appointed as a judge. However, my very first time appearing before him any and all doubts were alleviated. I found Judge Titus to be extremely fair, caring, child focused and willing to listen. He did not have what we call “black robe syndrome.” My client, who appeared in handcuffs that day was treated with respect. The other party who was nodding out from drugs was also treated with respect. Judge Titus listened and was creative in his approach to ensure the safety of the children. Everyone left impressed that day, especially me.
It is always nice when a judge treats the attorneys with respect and kindness, but my clients always speak highly of him as well. They tell me how they feel like he was prepared for the hearing, that he really listened to everyone, that he was kind and that he treated them with integrity, and most importantly that he fairly considered the information presented to him. Even when they may not get the outcome they wanted, they feel like he was honorable. That really is what I look for in a judge, someone who my clients (the public) can trust to be fair and honest in their quest for justice.
Aside from these examples, Judge Titus is a family man, an active member of the community and an avid sports dad/coach. Now that his children are adults, he still enjoys following youth sports in the county. He is just truly a nice guy. He has my vote and I hope yours as well.
Dawn A. Nee
Manchester