Letters: Support for Titus in Circuit Court judge race

It is always nice when a judge treats the attorneys with respect and kindness, but my clients always speak highly of him as well. They tell me how they feel like he was prepared for the hearing, that he really listened to everyone, that he was kind and that he treated them with integrity, and most importantly that he fairly considered the information presented to him. Even when they may not get the outcome they wanted, they feel like he was honorable. That really is what I look for in a judge, someone who my clients (the public) can trust to be fair and honest in their quest for justice.