Letters: Pandemic’s unforeseen impact on driving deaths; God’s perfect justice requires sacrifice | READER COMMENTARY

Jehovah or Yahweh is the God of the Christian Bible. He is all-powerful, all-knowing, eternal, changeless, holy, and righteous. He is a God of truth, love, mercy and yes, a God of wrath. And He is also a God of justice. God is perfect in everything He does and, as He is holy, He cannot abide sin. Romans 1:16 tells us “the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who suppress the truth...” and Rom 3:23, “for all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.” Rom 6:23, “The penalty of sin is death...” But in His love for we creatures of His creation, He allowed that a substitute could die in our stead, so a temporary system of animal sacrifices was put in place before Jesus came to the earth.