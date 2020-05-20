Letters: Support for Titus in Carroll County Circuit Court race; Conspiracy theory against China unfounded

Editor’s Note: Primary election mail-in ballots are now being accepted, drop-off boxes are open at the Robert Moton Center, the Westminster Senior Center and the South Carroll Swim Club and two polling places will be open on June 2, though in-person voting is highly discouraged. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through May 26, as space allows.
In support of Titus in judge raise
I am writing to express my support of Judge Richard Titus in the upcoming judicial election for the Carroll County Circuit Court.
As a practicing family law attorney, I have had the opportunity to litigate cases before Judge Titus and can attest to his integrity and judicial temperament. He is a fair and impartial fact finder, who is patient, yet firm, and steadfastly dedicated to the administration of justice.
As an active member of multiple specialty bar associations, I have had the privilege of attending events where Judge Titus has participated and demonstrated his interest in social issues and cross-cultural advancement within the legal profession.
As the spouse of an assistant coach to a Carroll County high school football team, I have had the opportunity to observe Judge Titus as a parent while his son was on the team and as a supporter of the Carroll County community. I can attest to Judge Titus’ devotion to his children, to the school and to his community. His support has continued beyond the graduation of his children as he still serves as the home game announcer at the Friday night home varsity football games.
If the citizens of Carroll County are looking for a judicial candidate with moral courage, integrity, and intelligence, who is devoted to his family and his community, Judge Titus is deserving of their vote.
Amy M. Feldman
Baltimore
Endorsing Titus for Circuit Court judge
I write this letter in support of Richard Titus for judge of the Carroll County Circuit Court. My perspective is a unique one in that I am a longtime criminal defense attorney and a 40-plus year resident of Carroll County.
As a defense attorney, Judge Titus is not my first choice for my clients. He is firm and thorough. He makes my job harder. However, as a member of this community who has raised a family here, he is the person I want wearing the black robe.
He, too, is a longtime member of this community who practiced here and raised a family here. He understands what makes Carroll County an attractive place to live. He knows this county and is committed to protecting it.
I am familiar with the other candidates for his position. They are fine people and accomplished attorneys. Judge Titus is, however, a proven commodity. We are lucky to have him. Please join me in supporting his reelection.
Brad Bauhof
Finksburg
Conspiracy theory against China unfounded
I am greatly disappointed that you’re allowing a conspiracy theory to be published in your newspaper. A letter writer is trying to convince your readership that Covid-19 was is the result of an accident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and thereby blaming the Chinese Leaders of biological warfare against the USA.
He also states that China allowed 20,000 infected people to invade our country. According to this letter writer there would have been more if President Trump hadn’t issued a ban. But banning flights from China did nothing to stop anyone with the infection from entering the country via Europe. That is how New York became the epicenter for this disease. The data suggests that early on, many of the patients at the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China had some link to a large seafood and live animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread.
Harvey Rabinowitz
Taneytown