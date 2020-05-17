Letters: Support for Morton for Circuit Court judge; Democrats have an ally in the Times

Editor’s Note: Primary election mail-in ballots are now being accepted, three drop-off boxes will open on May 21 and two polling places will be open on June 2, though in-person voting is highly discouraged. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through May 26, as space allows.
Support for Morton for Circuit Court judge
A friend in the COVID-19 unit asked me, “What are you getting your mom for Mother’s Day?” I thought, “Sadly, I don’t have a clue where her grave is, so not even flowers.” But her question immediately brought my sister, Laura, to my mind.
My biological mother was a drug addict and my dad was out of the picture before I even made the scene. I was incredibly fortunate to be adopted into a loving family. A family that included Laura. Some may call her my adopted sister but Laura, I think of her as my sister AND so much more.
She has always been my mentor and support system. I’ve been a scared orphan, a teenage mom, and a victim of domestic violence. Laura helped me get through these events, not unscathed, but stronger. I am a survivor and I owe it to my sister. No matter the circumstance she has always answered my pleas for help. She is an excellent role model and I have always aspired to have her character and drive to help others in need.
Even in this pandemic she keeps teaching me that love has no bounds and that selflessness knows no limit.
As a single mother to two wonderful kids and as a critical care nurse in the middle of a pandemic, I’ve been faced with the difficult decision about how to keep my kids safe. When my sister called and asked about taking care of them so I could continue working and caring for my patients, I replied, “That is a lot to ask from anyone, even you.” My son is an autistic teen that requires 24-hour supervision and my daughter is a blossoming human, requiring constant guidance. Laura said, ‘You’re not asking. I’m offering.’ Laura did not hesitate to take on the role of caregiver, homeschool teacher and most importantly, loving aunt.
To you, she may seem like another candidate running for judgeship, but to me, she is a hero. She doesn’t wait to help, she just does it. She guides. She encourages and supports. She is selfless and she stands up for what she believes in. Everyone who has met her, we can all agree on one thing, no one can do a better job at serving her community. Laura Morton, running for Carroll County Circuit Court judge, is the best candidate.
And as for Mother’s Day, I found the biggest bouquet of flowers I could get my hands on and I gave them to her. My sister. My hero.
Athena Hughes
Hershey, Pennsylvania
Democrats have an ally in the Times
A while back, as I drove about my business here in Eldersburg, I would see bumper stickers that read: “Courage is being a Carroll County Democrat." I can remember thinking that courage is being a Maryland Republican, especially after my congressional district was blatantly gerrymandered. Well the Dems with those bumper stickers should feel bolstered and encouraged by the fact that they have a clear ally in the Carroll County Times. Certainly this opinion page is weighted heavily toward the left in what is published both at the top of the page authored by columnists and what is chosen for the bottom of the page as letters to the editor.
The bias also consistency spills over to page 2 which is ostensibly the world and national news page. Even when the articles themselves exhibit balance, the headlines are skewed to the left. It is particularly egregious in the May 14 edition. The page 2 headlines read: “Reopening could spike virus cases,” “Whistleblower says U.S to face darkest winter in modern history,” and, “With Flynn case, Trump aims to rewrite narrative.”
Where does one obtain one of those, Courageous Carroll County Democrat bumper stickers anyway? Does the CC Times disperse them at what remains of the local office? Will they be inserted into next Sunday’s edition? I remain a subscriber however. I still believe the printed word is valuable even 580 years after Gutenberg, and the Times does print my occasional letter.
Michael Hurley
Eldersburg