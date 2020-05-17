Letters: Support for Morton for Circuit Court judge; Democrats have an ally in the Times

A while back, as I drove about my business here in Eldersburg, I would see bumper stickers that read: “Courage is being a Carroll County Democrat." I can remember thinking that courage is being a Maryland Republican, especially after my congressional district was blatantly gerrymandered. Well the Dems with those bumper stickers should feel bolstered and encouraged by the fact that they have a clear ally in the Carroll County Times. Certainly this opinion page is weighted heavily toward the left in what is published both at the top of the page authored by columnists and what is chosen for the bottom of the page as letters to the editor.