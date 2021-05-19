Letters: Columnist doesn’t combat dogmatism, he perpetuates it; Examine inefficiencies, greed in higher education | READER COMMENTARY

Instead of handing out free money, examine all aspects of higher education and locate the inefficiencies or areas where greed has increased the costs beyond what it is worth. I am not familiar enough with the economic structure to make specific recommendations. I have read articles about over paid professors that have been hired to attract students and then having teaching assistants do the work. Most colleges have been around forever so the infrastructure costs should be limited to upkeep and maintenance. Sports budgets seem to eat up a large sum and many of the popular sports cover those expenses.