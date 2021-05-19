Letters: Columnist doesn’t combat dogmatism, he perpetuates it; Examine inefficiencies, greed in higher education | READER COMMENTARY

Columnist doesn’t combat dogmatism, he perpetuates it
I hope that the Carroll County Times is planning on publishing the rest of Christopher Roemer’s fear-mongering series about the neo-Maoist dystopia coming for Carroll County. There were so many questions left unanswered in his May 15 piece (”Keep curriculum decisions local; left won’t be satisfied indoctrinating college students.”)
For one, I want to know more about the villainous Rep. Jamaal Bowman. Looking at the interview referenced by Roemer, it’s hard to see that Bowman has his eyes on the schools. In an interview that transparently addresses issues of winning votes for Democrats, Bowman mentions public schools exactly zero times.
But here’s what’s even more puzzling: Christopher Roemer, why not just address the claim that “our current system is slavery by another name”? Bowman elaborates on what he means and offers a few thoughts about the concentration of wealth and the rule of multinational corporations. Bowman makes the claim that the American system of capitalism is not working.
Roemer dismisses this as a belief founded in dogma that’s taught in colleges and universities. And look at where it leads Roemer. He suggests that Carroll County needs to act now, to prevent the dogmatists and the commies from taking over our schools. That’s not helpful.
In failing to address the claim Roemer’s doing a disservice to us all. He is not combatting dogmatism; he’s perpetuating it on the other side of the coin. But more than that, his point is disingenuous in that it does not assert any positive belief.
Instead, he uses Bowman’s comment to construct a bogeyman that serves as the impetus for reactionary ideas at the local level. It’s fear-based and an odd strategy for someone who is supposedly championing independence of thought. The true independent thinker would take Bowman at his word, engage his claim, and see where reason takes it.
So, I’d like to offer Roemer a do-over, a chance to offer a well thought-out counter to Bowman’s claim that is, once again: ‘”I believe our current system of capitalism is slavery by another name ... one that keeps the majority of Americans unemployed, or underemployed and struggling just to survive, while the power elite continues to concentrate wealth in the hands of a few . ... It’s a system that’s not working, so we need a new system.”
Matthew Hempstead, Westminster
Examine inefficiencies, greed in higher education
I just read the guest editorial in the May 14 Carroll County Times (”How to fix the student debt fiasco”) concerning the waiver of student debt. As an out of the box thinker my immediate thought was that college tuition obviously costs more than it is worth if it cannot produce a lifetime income capable of paying it off and living a better life.
Instead of handing out free money, examine all aspects of higher education and locate the inefficiencies or areas where greed has increased the costs beyond what it is worth. I am not familiar enough with the economic structure to make specific recommendations. I have read articles about over paid professors that have been hired to attract students and then having teaching assistants do the work. Most colleges have been around forever so the infrastructure costs should be limited to upkeep and maintenance. Sports budgets seem to eat up a large sum and many of the popular sports cover those expenses.
I would like to see a breakdown of each aspect of a college’s budget from when college was affordable and a current one to pinpoint where and what is making it unaffordable.
Steven Davidson, New Windsor