Letters: Support for Herbert for Board of Education; Support for Morton in judge race; Why has U.S. been hit so hard by virus?

Since joining the school board in 2016, Marsha has been instrumental in getting the county commissioners and school board to work together for the good of all communities. She worked with the Sheriff’s Office to establish the school resource officers’ program. She has advocated for school board transparency, is an active ambassador to schools, speaks up for the needs of the educators, but never forgets that what she is doing is for the children. She has been instrumental in working with our Annapolis delegation to get the money needed to renovate and enlarge the Carroll County Career and Technology Center because she knows the future will demand that our students need to be career ready as well as college ready.