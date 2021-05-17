Letters: Why Confederate statue must go; Columnist peddling racist lie; True, Barnum couldn’t do that today | READER COMMENTARY

He endured horrible beatings that left marks raised like fingers across his back. From his earliest days, he witnessed the murder of slaves, for example one named Demby who had run to the creek to soothe the effects of a bloody beating. The overseer called him to come out. When Demby refused, the man shot him in the head and his body and brains floated in the water until sinking. As a strong young man, Douglass suffered a heat stroke after long hours of working in the sun and while trying to recover outside in a tiny bit of shade, was found and beaten. After fighting off that overseer, he found the strength to leave, walk miles and ask for refuge with sympathetic landowners. After being rejected, he had to return.