Letters: Coronavirus will have lasting effect on education; Support for Titus in Circuit Court judge race

For those teachers who have already worked hard — mostly on their own — developing the skills they need to provide instruction remotely, unfortunately today they face an onerous list of restrictions which deny them access to far too many online tools. Whether these bureaucratic restraints are really necessary is something the school system needs to take a close look at. Taking the time and effort to train educators how to teach remotely, only to deny them the tools they need to apply those skills is shortsighted at best.