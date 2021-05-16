Letters: No, Biden doesn’t seem clear-minded; Better late than never for Carroll delegation | READER COMMENTARY

Zirpoli credits Biden with organizing 220 million vaccinations in his first 100 days, but fails to mention that President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed developed and made those 220 million vaccines available in less than a year. If Biden, who called Trump’s China ban racist and xenophobic, was president in January 2020, 20,000 Chinese nationals a day would have continued to enter the US for months with catastrophic results. Biden supports court-packing and making DC a state: get 2 more Democratic senators. Biden’s $5 billion farm aid bill gives money to farmers based on the color of their skin: Black/Hispanic get money, whites don’t. With America $28 trillion in debt, Biden is crafting a $4 trillion climate/green energy/infrastructure/family plan (giveaway), which according to an April 29 Associated Press article “would fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life.” Is that clear-minded?