Letters: No, Biden doesn’t seem clear-minded; Better late than never for Carroll delegation | READER COMMENTARY

No, Biden doesn’t seem clear-minded
This is in response to Tom Zirpoli’s May 5 column “To most Americans old-man Biden seems pretty clear-minded.” Biden wore a mask on a teleconference with world leaders. Is that clear-minded? Several old proverbs state: “Tell me what company you keep and I will tell you who you are.” Look at Biden’s company: VP Kamala Harris, Sens. Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, Richard Blumenthal, Mazie Hirono, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Eric Swalwell, Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff, AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Jerry Nadler, Cori Bush, Jim Clyburn, etc.
Now, these people control the country and their agenda is not the middle class, family, equal opportunity, or law and order. They are obsessed with race, identity politics, diversity, equity, inclusion, gender and privilege. They are pushing their Marxist agenda and false narrative that America is a racist and oppressive nation. These elites want open borders to make the middle class irrelevant, which will destroy us. Then they can rebuild America as their socialist utopia.
Biden is pandering to this left-wing, radical ideology claiming America is systemically racist and white supremacy is the biggest threat, totally ignoring Antifa, BLM, China, Iran and Russia. Historically, immigration existed to benefit America and its citizens. But, during Biden’s first 100 days he ignored jobs, inflation and the rising crime rate to sign over 50 executive orders: 22 on equity and immigration with 24 reversing Trump’s policies, which readjusted immigration to benefit foreign nationals and caused the crisis at the border. Is this clear-minded reasoning?
Zirpoli credits Biden with organizing 220 million vaccinations in his first 100 days, but fails to mention that President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed developed and made those 220 million vaccines available in less than a year. If Biden, who called Trump’s China ban racist and xenophobic, was president in January 2020, 20,000 Chinese nationals a day would have continued to enter the US for months with catastrophic results. Biden supports court-packing and making DC a state: get 2 more Democratic senators. Biden’s $5 billion farm aid bill gives money to farmers based on the color of their skin: Black/Hispanic get money, whites don’t. With America $28 trillion in debt, Biden is crafting a $4 trillion climate/green energy/infrastructure/family plan (giveaway), which according to an April 29 Associated Press article “would fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life.” Is that clear-minded?
Carl Burdette, Westminster
Better late than never for Carroll delegation
As a life long Liberal Democrat residing in Carroll County for over 40 years and with my wife raising our two children while they attended the (then-No. 1-rated) Carroll County Public Schools, I congratulate the current billionaire Tumpster Carroll County delegation for finally coming around from being the Larry Haines delegation of “No!” and causing local taxpayers to bear all the burden, to finally understanding what the good state of Maryland government is all about.
After years of ineptness, this year Dels. Shoemaker, Krebs, and Rose and Sen. Ready almost sound like closet liberals coming out into the sunshine for the first time. My, oh my, they actually did more than just criticize state government spending and regulation that protects us all.
At a time when the Carroll commissioners don’t seem to have the will to use local tax dollars to adequately fund the quality of life of all Carroll countians in education, recreation, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, public safety, and life-saving programs at Carroll Hospital, the delegation finally put their noses to the grindstone instead of their usual practice, year after year of dining in Annapolis on Carroll County taxpayer dollars and producing little to show for their eating out. Yes, they actually found sources of dollars from taxpayers across Maryland, even from wealthier Montgomery County taxpayers! Hooray!
In the 2021 session these four, who love to campaign alongside the coattails of Gov. Larry Hogan and then pummel him afterword, worked together and even compromised with liberal Democrats to help pass bills that will will benefit all of us locally and our generations to follow.
Maybe it was the Jan. 6 insurrection, death and the chants of hang Vice President Mike Pence that opened their eyes and returned these local representatives of the people to our founding fathers’ vision of democracy.
Whatever moved you to think beyond partisanship, dear delegation, to actually be looking out for all of of us, no matter what our race, color, religion, national origin, sex or sexual orientation may be, thank you, ladies and gentlemen. It’s about time. And late is better than never.
John D. Witiak, Union Bridge