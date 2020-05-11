Letters: Hogan’s deals wasting Maryland’s money; Private delivery can’t beat postal service; Thankful for internet programs during pandemic; Tired of telemarketers

Over the past weeks more and more organizations have mastered the technology involved. On May 7, you could sign up and watch a Maryland Public Television program from the 1990s — “The Birds on 33rd Street” I think it was called. The National Museum of Civil War Medicine, Baltimore Heritage, and our own Historical Society of Carroll County are getting on the bandwagon. If the conversation in your household is increasingly dull and you can’t take more reports about the virus, try finding a source of worthwhile topics (or just plain fun) on YouTube or some other internet spot.