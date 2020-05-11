Letters: Hogan’s deals wasting Maryland’s money; Private delivery can’t beat postal service; Thankful for internet programs during pandemic; Tired of telemarketers

Editor’s Note: Primary election mail-in ballots are now being accepted, three drop-off boxes will open on May 21 and two polling places will be open on June 2, though in-person voting is highly discouraged. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through May 26, as space allows.
Hogan’s deals wasting Maryland’s money
Gov. Hogan needs a lockdown from making bad deals and wasting Maryland taxpayer dollars. While many cash-strapped Marylander’s have yet to see relief from unemployment claims, Hogan has carte blanche to write checks for contracts that fail miserably.
The latest and greatest is the $12.5 million deal with Blue Flame medical to provide the state with PPE. The only problem is the PPE never arrived and now Hogan wants a refund. It is worrisome a deal was made at all with a company that is just 2 weeks old, has no healthcare knowledge, and the founder was a former republican fundraiser that raised quite a bit of money for certain candidates. The PPE is running short everywhere yet somehow this company was going to obtain $12.5 million worth for Maryland.
It is a shame that nasal swabs and reagents weren’t part of the deal. These necessary components were missing from COVID-19 testing kits Hogan acquired from another deal made with South Korea. This blunder set Maryland back $9.5 million. The best part is suppliers in the U.S. were producing millions of these kits per week for 20 to 30 percent less.
Perhaps Hogan should focus on his unemployment site, Beacon, and leave the deal making to the experts. Then again, he could probably use experts on the website, too, which has proven to be nothing but a huge migraine. If Maryland does receive a refund for PPE not delivered, maybe Hogan could filter some of that money to those waiting on unemployment claims. That is one deal that would be beneficial.
Tina DeAdder
Westminster
Private delivery can’t beat postal service
More than 100 years ago, Carroll County was among the first counties where the post office tested its Rural Free Delivery service. There was considerable opposition here, but Carroll countians soon grew to like this form of creeping socialism.
Nevertheless, a segment of the Republican Party in 2020 want to do away with the United States Postal Service. Politically, this seems like a self-inflicted wound, but there it is.
If this becomes an item of political dispute, as it seems likely to do this summer, you will hear that private businesses can take over the functions of the post office. This is false. No private company ever has offered to fulfill all the functions of the postal service and none ever will.
Private delivery wouldn’t be cheaper, either. Some years ago I wanted to send an antique child’s rocking chair from Texas to Hawaii. UPS quoted a price of $340. I sent it by the post office for less than $30.
Harry Eagar
Sykesville
Thankful for internet programs during pandemic
Thanks are due to so many people during this pandemic — healthcare workers, those keeping essential businesses open, those gathering and delivering food, teachers challenged by their new instructional environment, and those abiding by the sane rules of our governor.
But others deserve a shout-out as well — the people who are making interesting and enjoyable programs available on the internet.
Over the past weeks more and more organizations have mastered the technology involved. On May 7, you could sign up and watch a Maryland Public Television program from the 1990s — “The Birds on 33rd Street” I think it was called. The National Museum of Civil War Medicine, Baltimore Heritage, and our own Historical Society of Carroll County are getting on the bandwagon. If the conversation in your household is increasingly dull and you can’t take more reports about the virus, try finding a source of worthwhile topics (or just plain fun) on YouTube or some other internet spot.
Mary Ann Ashcraft
Westminster
Tired of telemarketers
I would like to know why telemarketers do not get a real job. During these horrific times they call after I have requested they put my name on their Do Not Call list!
As an 86-year-old on a fixed income, I resent, even after telling them I am not financially able to give that they respond, "Are you comfortable with a smaller gift? No, no, no. How many times to i have to tell you?
So then, I am told they will send me a “pledge kit” and I can send whatever amount I am “comfortable” with. Guess where that pledge list is going! And, today I will call the telephone company and request and unlisted number (if that will help).
Kate Groomes
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Hampstead