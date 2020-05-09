Letters: Endorsing Morton for Circuit Court judge; Don’t support candidates just because they are men; Endorsing Titus for judge; Sivigny, Kowalski for BOE

Editor’s Note: Primary election mail-in ballots are now being accepted, three drop-off boxes will open on May 21 and two polling places will be open on June 2, though in-person voting is highly discouraged. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through May 26, as space allows.
Endorsing Morton for Circuit Court judge
This letter is on behalf of Laura Morton, who is a candidate for judge of the Carroll County Circuit Court in the upcoming June primary election.
As an attorney myself, I know that the best judges are usually those with many years of experience in the courtroom and a wide background in various areas of practice. The best way to fully understand our complex system of law is to participate in it and learn it from the inside. Morton has been a trial lawyer for over 20 years, spending every day of her career in courtrooms in Carroll County and across the state, representing clients in a wide array of fields — ranging from criminal to domestic to business to immigration to landlord/tenant to personal injury. This lengthy and broad experience places her in the best position to be prepared for all the challenges and difficult decisions presented to a judge, and it is why she was deemed “highly qualified” by her peers when she was nominated as a candidate for this judgeship.
Whether she is representing a small business seeking a fair shake, a parent seeking the opportunity to be present in their child’s life, a battered woman seeking protection, or an alleged criminal seeking a principled defense, Morton has dedicated her life to fighting for causes she believes in. And she frequently does so at a reduced, or even zero, cost. She does this because she believes, as I do, in fair and equal access to the court system for everyone. Justice means nothing if it is only available to the wealthy, privileged, or popular. She has devoted her career to fighting for justice for all.
I can say with pride that with any of the available candidates, Carroll County will continue to maintain its reputation for having one of the best and most-respected groups of judges in the state. But I believe Morton is an unusually appealing candidate, with a remarkable track record of broad experience that unquestionably qualifies her for a judicial position, as well as a career dedicated to safeguarding the values that we as Carroll Countians hold most dear. I believe the chance to vote for Laura Morton to be a Circuit Court judge is an extraordinary opportunity for the people of Carroll County — an opportunity I urge my fellow citizens to seize.
Eric Offutt
Westminster,
Don’t support candidates just because they are men
When there’s a choice between a male candidate and even a highly qualified female candidate with an A-1 record, the norm for many voters, is to unthinkingly vote for the male candidate. Locally, when you vote for Judge of the Circuit Court, please consider that [prior to 2018], for 180 years in Carroll County men only have been judges of the Circuit Court. Yes, not all of them have judged impartially when women’s lives, careers, issues and rights were at stake.
My wife Marian and I intend to make a personal statement on our mail-in ballot today by voting for Laura Morton, judge of the Circuit Court. Morton is a highly qualified local attorney who has been vetted and certified by the bar to run for Judge of the Circuit Court. Her 23 years of trial experience and her record of treating men and women as equals is noteworthy by both men and women.
For us, there is no reason on God’s good earth to continue to support the 180-year record of male judges just because they are men. In our voting for Morton, we are not only voting for a vetted, highly qualified local attorney. We are participating in the ongoing worldwide push to move equality and justice forward for all women.
Please consider voting for Morton and urging others to do likewise. Knowing that 50% of the population of Carroll County is made up of women, yours and our votes to seat Morton as judge of the Circuit Court will add immeasurably to the quality of life of all of us because it will be based soley on her qualifications and her record, period.
We urge you to vote and deposit your mail-in ballot today.
John D. Witiak
Union Bridge
Endorsing Titus for judge; Sivigny, Kowalski for BOE
I endorse Donald Trump for President; Gregory Thomas Coll for Representative in Congress District 8; Richard R. Titus for judge of the Circuit Court; all Trump delegates to the National Republican Convention; Dan Cox as an alternate delegate to the National Republican Convention. For Board of Education: Donna Sivigny and Mary Kowalski, especially Mary because she has been the only candidate I’ve heard brave enough to mention dealing with the devastating subject known as “Common Core.” Kowalski’s 2016 video is applicable in the 2020 primary as well.
Cathey Allison
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Eldersburg