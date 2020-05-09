Letters: Endorsing Morton for Circuit Court judge; Don’t support candidates just because they are men; Endorsing Titus for judge; Sivigny, Kowalski for BOE

As an attorney myself, I know that the best judges are usually those with many years of experience in the courtroom and a wide background in various areas of practice. The best way to fully understand our complex system of law is to participate in it and learn it from the inside. Morton has been a trial lawyer for over 20 years, spending every day of her career in courtrooms in Carroll County and across the state, representing clients in a wide array of fields — ranging from criminal to domestic to business to immigration to landlord/tenant to personal injury. This lengthy and broad experience places her in the best position to be prepared for all the challenges and difficult decisions presented to a judge, and it is why she was deemed “highly qualified” by her peers when she was nominated as a candidate for this judgeship.