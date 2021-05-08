Letters: Letter, column do nothing but divide us; Those lacking will to beat COVID should read of courage | READER COMMENTARY

What I really wanted to ask from a recent newspaper is a question or two for columnist RIck Blatchford. What is a “fair number of times for speeding”? Also if he is “not a person of color”, how does he know anything about how life is for folks who do not experience white privilege? Has he even heard of George Floyd and so many others who reluctantly gave their whole lives because of white supremacy? Mr. Blatchford was supposedly safely on his way in five minutes being white but George Floyd only lived 9 1/2 minutes in his engagement being Black.