Letters: Letter, column do nothing but divide us; Those lacking will to beat COVID should read of courage | READER COMMENTARY

Letter, column do nothing but divide us
I feel a bit of embarrassment while reading a letter written by our delegate to Annapolis. He speaks of “90 days of fighting the Democrats”. Are all of his constituents from one party?
Enough with efforts to divide us. Are there any more meaningful issues which we might emphasize? How about the fact that we continue to suffer a pandemic? Many of various ages have died. There are so many people who have not been vaccinated. Some do not understand why they do not have a little white scar from a smallpox shot. It is no longer an issue because vaccinations actually work! The entire world worked to vanquish that dragon!
Another issue that exasperates me is how our Board of Education is handling the present learning situation. Why do we seem to not be particularly concerned about teachers being subjected to the spread of this virus? Is it OK for just a few students and a small number of teachers to have damage from this COVID dragon? Is there any hazard bonus? Can money pay for any and all health issues? Where would the money come from?
Too many decades of living in Carroll County has blinded me to noticing or thinking of how some attitudes continue to do damage to others. I had been inclined to believe that white supremacy or racism had been more overcome than is actually the case by such things as the Voters Act of 1968. Where are our hearts?
What I really wanted to ask from a recent newspaper is a question or two for columnist RIck Blatchford. What is a “fair number of times for speeding”? Also if he is “not a person of color”, how does he know anything about how life is for folks who do not experience white privilege? Has he even heard of George Floyd and so many others who reluctantly gave their whole lives because of white supremacy? Mr. Blatchford was supposedly safely on his way in five minutes being white but George Floyd only lived 9 1/2 minutes in his engagement being Black.
I have wondered at times what would be the best thing to say if when we come to the Pearly Gates, we happen to find Saint Peter never was a bright white guy. Is there s proper expletive? Or apology?
Katherine Fisher Shaw, Union Bridge
Those lacking will to beat COVID should read of courage
In October, 1915, Sir Ernest Shackleton and his crew had to abandon their ship, the Endurance, after 10 months (January-October 1915) stuck in ice, in Antarctica. The ship was crushed and eventually sank. To survive and reach land, they had to hike over 200 miles pulling small boats with provisions over treacherous ice flows and other dangers. They had to eat their sled dogs on the way in order to survive. They reached Elephant Island in April, 1916. Elephant Island was nothing more than a barren island in the Southern Ocean.
To save his crew (27 in all), Shackleton had to take the largest of the small boats with a crew of five and cross the treacherous Southern Ocean more than 800 miles to South Georgia Island. Once there, they had to travel 36 miles over a mountain range to the nearest whaling station for help. To cross the mountain range, they had to dismantle their boat for nails to put into the soles of their shoes to navigate the ice. In August, 1916, Shackleton, with help, reached his men on Elephant Island. To Shackleton’s surprise, all 22 of his crew on Elephant Island survived.
This is a story everyone going through the current pandemic should read. It’s a story of leadership, endurance, resilience and courage. Today, many Americans whine about wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated. Shackleton and his men worked as a team to survive.
Today, many lack the will to work as a community to save lives. The result is almost 600,000 dead Americans. For Shackleton and his crew, they had the leadership, teamwork, will and courage to survive. Without these qualities, long-term survival is questionable. The Shackleton story is must-reading for those who want to understand the concepts of leadership, strength, courage and resilience. If we can’t come together to deal with common threats like climate change and pandemics, then survival becomes the exception and extinction the rule.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
David J Iacono, Westminster