Letters: Sacrifices must be made to fight COVID-19; What will we do as the cage door opens? Endorsing Morton for Circuit Court judge

Sacrifices must be made to fight COVID-19
I appreciate George Beck’s recent letter to the editor. Mr. Beck, I thank you for the service and commitment that you provided during World War II, and I respect the experience of a long-lived life. I share your concern about the divisions in this country. I worry about the loss and disruption in the lives of those in our community who have either been directly or indirectly impacted by our common enemy, COVID-19. I worry about the people in my community that I no longer see, my barber, the servers and staff at our local restaurants, and I worry for the people who work to keep our grocery stores shelved and staffed, our pharmacies running, our first responders who keep working, and those continuing to provide care in our nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
I am a healthcare provider. My role is to plan clinical trials for the next line of potential treatments for this disease. I have worked in a large academic hospital for 36 years, having served on the front lines in the early days of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. I say this to establish my perspective and credibility.
Using World War II and the Great Depression as an analogy, Mr. Beck encourages us to adopt the resolve of his generation. I agree. While perhaps less tangible than the enemy faced during World War II, we have no less a dire threat to our way of life than what we have in COVID-19. It has already changed us. Just as in World War II, we need to make sacrifices at home so that those who are on the front lines can keep the fight going. I recognize the tremendous cost of not more freely opening our community, my experience and my conversations with colleagues tell me that our healthcare system is under significant strain, more so than any other time I have seen in my professional career. If we open too quickly, we may find ourselves in a situation where hospital beds and care providers are overwhelmed and cannot meet the need of our community. It is hard to grasp that idea as an abstract thought, but I would be devastated if, in a time of need, I were told that an ICU bed were not available for any one in my circle that I dearly love.
Perhaps we will find ourselves renewed as a nation by how we act now among our neighbors and in our community.
Edward Fuchs
Westminster
What will we do as the cage door opens?
As I sit on my favorite log found in 2002 overlooking Piney Run, I wonder how much we will all need to adjust to life after virus. For someone like me, who teaches yoga and wellness, a sense of closeness and compassion is vital to successful interaction. I find that effective communication is enhanced by a gentle touch, a warm glance, a humorous comment and an open smile, all of which don’t translate very well via social media. One doesn’t access voice intonations and light-heartedness through computer printouts. How do you share homemade brownies from 6 feet apart? (That is a joke.)
The president is doing an admirable job to aid the country on its road to wellness and each of us can add our part. Perhaps you can sit on your log with a friend or loved one just to show you are close by and even without touching, give warmth to their day. A sincere thank you to the clerk in the store, the mailperson if you see her go by, or a co-worker can brighten another’s day.
There is an old poem by Rumi, that speaks of a bluebird in a safe, warm cage and his lover who is free, outside in nature, and wishes the caged bird to join her. The cage door is opened but the bird is too fearful to leave and wishes the free one to enter. She refuses. Rumi doesn’t give you the enter. You have to decide. What will we do as the cage door opens for us?
Bob McDowell
Sykesville
Endorsing Morton for Circuit Court judge
As a Republican voter I am casting my ballot for Laura Morton for judge of the Circuit Court. The current judge lost his original seat on the court when he was rejected by the voters in 2018. His reappointment in 2019 was political favoritism overruling the will of the people! The other candidate has never submitted himself to the rigorous judicial selection process. He was also rejected by the voters in 2018, never even making it past the primary.
Laura Morton has extensive trial experience. She was vetted by the Trial Courts Judicial Nominating Committee, rated highly qualified, and recommended for judge of the Circuit Court. She is not a politician but a hard-working attorney who has dedicated herself to the ideal of justice for all. It is time to take the politics out of our judicial system. Laura Morton is the best candidate and all Carroll countians should vote for her.
Dan Weller
Taneytown