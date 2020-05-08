Letters: Sacrifices must be made to fight COVID-19; What will we do as the cage door opens? Endorsing Morton for Circuit Court judge

Using World War II and the Great Depression as an analogy, Mr. Beck encourages us to adopt the resolve of his generation. I agree. While perhaps less tangible than the enemy faced during World War II, we have no less a dire threat to our way of life than what we have in COVID-19. It has already changed us. Just as in World War II, we need to make sacrifices at home so that those who are on the front lines can keep the fight going. I recognize the tremendous cost of not more freely opening our community, my experience and my conversations with colleagues tell me that our healthcare system is under significant strain, more so than any other time I have seen in my professional career. If we open too quickly, we may find ourselves in a situation where hospital beds and care providers are overwhelmed and cannot meet the need of our community. It is hard to grasp that idea as an abstract thought, but I would be devastated if, in a time of need, I were told that an ICU bed were not available for any one in my circle that I dearly love.