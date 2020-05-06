Letters: Reality Deficit Disorder afflicts many; We can learn from experience; Roosevelt quotes resonate today

Reality Deficit Disorder afflicts many
After reading several far-right writers for the Carroll County Times, I conclude that, in addition to the dangers of coronavirus, there is another dangerous disease among diehard Trump [supporters]. I call it Reality Deficit Disorder (RDD). RDD is a state of mind where lies and falsehoods become alternate realities. This disorder is dangerous because those afflicted fail to consider science, facts and medical expertise in addressing the current public health crisis. RDD is also very infectious. Ask anyone addicted to Fox News.
Those suffering from RDD would rather listen to and follow the falsehoods and lies of Trump and his sycophants instead of medical expertise and scientific facts. They blame everyone, other than Trump’s incompetence, for the coronavirus debacle including former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat governors, Hillary Clinton, the media and the World Health Organization.
China could have been much more transparent about the virus outbreak. However, Trump’s intelligence people informed him in early January of the coronavirus. Medical professionals repeatedly told him of the danger in January, February and early March. He did impose a travel ban on China but after the ban, admitted 40,000 Chinese into the United States. Trump passed the buck to the states and did little to promote wide-scale testing and provide the states with much needed protective equipment and ventilators.
Trump was slow to address the pandemic and quick to reopen the economy. We already have over one million infected and over 63,000 dead. Reopening the economy too early will result in tens of thousands of additional infections and dead Americans.
RDD also applies to the science-based facts associated with the environment. For example, Trump recently rolled back pollution regulations that will leave more Americans with asthma and other respiratory problems vulnerable to the virus. We need leaders that will make decisions based on science and facts and will accept accountability for their actions. Trump said “what do you have to lose?" Now we know — your job, your business, your financial security, your life. That’s reality.
David J Iacono
Westminster
We must learn from experience
Our fathers and grandparents were called to war; we are being called to sit on couches and eat pizza. We can do this!
This month, 75 years ago, World War II came to an end in Europe. Germany signed an unconditional surrender at Allied Headquarters in Reims, France, May 7, 1945, and again May 8 in Berlin-Karlshorst at the Russian Headquarters. I lived only a few blocks from there with my mother, brother and other relatives.
The bombings and shootings had finally stopped and people began to come out off their coal-cellars and bunkers where they had sought safety. I was 8 years old. At that time my father was still missing and we had no clue for weeks what was going on above ground. There was very little food, no water nor electricity. We lit candles and had pump-action flashlights. My mother was sitting in a corner with coal dust smeared all over her face to make herself ugly, we had coal-bricks piled up all around her. Rumors were that Russian soldiers had raped women.
Only once the door was opened by the Russians and they looked for German soldiers. All they saw were scared women, children and old men and they left us alone. I would have gladly traded for what we have to experience here right now!
There is only one thing more painful than learning from experience, and that is not learning from experience!
Dieter Halle
Finksburg
Roosevelt quotes resonate today
I've been perusing columns and letters to the editor for the last few weeks since the novel coronavirus became classified as a pandemic.
The calls to stop passing judgment on our leaders during this challenging time caused me to reflect on two quotes from 1918 by our 26th president, Republican Theodore Roosevelt. The first reads, “To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the president, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.” Similarly, he also wrote “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president.”
Maybe some of these staunch Trump defenders who claim to be “patriots” should look back on the very wise words of a true Republican president and someone who patriotically served his country.
Bill Richardson
Sykesville