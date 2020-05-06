Letters: Reality Deficit Disorder afflicts many; We can learn from experience; Roosevelt quotes resonate today

The bombings and shootings had finally stopped and people began to come out off their coal-cellars and bunkers where they had sought safety. I was 8 years old. At that time my father was still missing and we had no clue for weeks what was going on above ground. There was very little food, no water nor electricity. We lit candles and had pump-action flashlights. My mother was sitting in a corner with coal dust smeared all over her face to make herself ugly, we had coal-bricks piled up all around her. Rumors were that Russian soldiers had raped women.