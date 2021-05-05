Letters: Murder a heart problem, not a gun problem; The US is a violent country; Disliked ‘racist and authoritarian’ column | READER COMMENTARY

We wring our hands over several deaths linked to the J&J COVID-19 vaccine. We wring our hands over the recent mass shooting events that have made the headlines. We wring our hands about the murder rate in Baltimore. Yet we have no problem killing innocent children on a daily basis, calling it “choice.” Since we fail to value the life of the most innocent and vulnerable of our people — our children in the womb — it should come as no surprise that those who commit these mass shooting events do not value the lives they destroy.