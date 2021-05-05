Letters: Murder a heart problem, not a gun problem; The US is a violent country; Disliked ‘racist and authoritarian’ column | READER COMMENTARY

Murder a heart problem, not a gun problem
Many letters published in the Times call for more gun control legislation in response to the recent reports of murders and mass shootings. Please allow me to offer an alternative view.
Passing more gun control legislation will probably do nothing to deal with the murder problem. Murder is a crime. Murder is already against the law. How have laws against murder stopped mass shootings? I suggest that laws do not stop crime. Laws define crime. Laws provide the basis for punishing crime. But laws, in and of themselves, do not prevent crime.
Murder was the first crime in recorded human history. Murder starts in the human heart. Change the heart of human beings and you have a real chance to solve the problem of gun violence. No law can do that. Please remember, no gun ever pulls its own trigger. The crime of murder using a gun starts in the human heart.
We wring our hands over several deaths linked to the J&J COVID-19 vaccine. We wring our hands over the recent mass shooting events that have made the headlines. We wring our hands about the murder rate in Baltimore. Yet we have no problem killing innocent children on a daily basis, calling it “choice.” Since we fail to value the life of the most innocent and vulnerable of our people — our children in the womb — it should come as no surprise that those who commit these mass shooting events do not value the lives they destroy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles and publishes abortion statistics. The latest figures on the CDC web site are from 2018, with 612,719 abortions reported.. Therefore, on average, there were more than 1,675 abortions committed every day in this country. These figures are conservative. No statistics were reported from California or Maryland.
Approximately 35% of all reported abortions were committed against Black children. CDC reported that, in the Black community, there were more than 390 abortions committed for every 1000 live births. That means, more than 25% of all pregnancies in the Black community ended in abortion. By any measure, destroying 25% of an ethnic group would be considered genocide. Yet we do so, and call it “choice.”
Is it true that “Black Lives Matter?” Is it true that “All Lives Matter?” If “Lives” truly matter we would not be destroying future generations. Without our children, we have no future.
John J. Sterbenz, Eldersburg
The US is a violent country
Did we all realize that the murder rate in the U.S. is 5 times greater than the murder rate in Europe? Considering each country’s death by murder it’s alarming, to say the least. The typical European country has slightly less than 1 murder per 100,000 population per year, the figure for the U.S. is slightly over 5 murders per 100,000 population each year.
Maybe I watch the wrong TV stations, but “our” news is crowded with news about something violent, and/or someone being being treated violently. I’ll admit that maybe I watch too much news, but it’s on TV almost constantly. It wasn’t that way, say 40 years ago. Why ... it’s hard to not conclude we’re a violent country, and we’re getting more so. I believe that it’s that way because we so often glamorize our violent beginnings and glorify the self-made man (woman) etc. And Trump has glorified the person who can get away with taking advantage of others.
It’s easy, too easy, to just say, “Well we’re just that way etc., but I’m afraid if we don’t “change our ways.” We will just live out our national fantasies and pay the consequences, but it’s not a country I’m proud of. Hopefully Biden/Harris can adjust our national compass! But it’s a big order.
Wallace Wolff, Westminster
Disliked ‘racist and authoritarian’ column
Rich Blatchford’s column of April 27 is openly racist and authoritarian, explaining as he does that if policeman shoots a Black guy, it is the Black guy’s fault. It also is cowardly: “I’m not a person of color and I’m old. So you know what that makes me to the leftists” is weaseling: a preemptive ad hominem argument in case anyone calls him out.
It also is blatantly idiotic, seeing as how “not a person of color” and “old” also describes, for example, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. As for authoritarian, he is telling us to do whatever anyone with a badge says, no matter what. Whatever happened to the conservative ideal of limited government? Or does that not apply to everybody?
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Richard Hershberger, Westminster