Letters: Seeds important, as are pollinators; Support for Titus in judge race; Support for Morton in judge race; Citing microbiologist a perfect ending

Everyone knows that bees, beneficial wasps and butterflies pollinate and therefore, help to increase the food supply. However, did you see the statistic that the insect population has decreased by 27%? Have you heard about the low blueberry harvests in recent years? Events like that happen because of the dearth of pollinators. Sharing seeds that provide food for adult bees, wasps, hummingbirds and in the case of butterflies, their progeny as well, will definitely put food in the mouths of your children. Who doesn’t like blueberry pancakes?