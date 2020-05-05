Letters: Seeds important, as are pollinators; Support for Titus in judge race; Support for Morton in judge race; Citing microbiologist a perfect ending

Seeds important, as are pollinators
Sunday’s Carroll County Times included an article about the absence of seed packets since so many have turned to gardening during this crisis. The piece described how a master gardener worked with her group to put together bags of various types of seeds for distribution in Ontario.
Well, here in Carroll County our extension agent Courtney Coddington along with librarians at the Westminster Library as well as our master gardeners have held Seed Swap programs for the past four years. One can also attend the program without bringing any seeds and everyone gets the chance to choose from a wide variety of flowers, herbs and veggies.
At these programs, Courtney has educated us about the need to save seeds, thus helping our local plants to continue to thrive instead of becoming extinct. The big seed companies don't offer seeds for every plant plus reduce their offerings each year so helping fruits, herbs, flowers and veggies to live through seed saving and sharing is vital to our food supply.
At 2020's Seed Swap, Dr. Elly Engle and one of her students addressed the group, announcing that McDaniel College is considering housing a Seed Library where gardeners can share harvested seeds. That McDaniel offers related courses in food sustainability and the impact on society plus agricultural research opportunities that involve the community is commendable.
Everyone knows that bees, beneficial wasps and butterflies pollinate and therefore, help to increase the food supply. However, did you see the statistic that the insect population has decreased by 27%? Have you heard about the low blueberry harvests in recent years? Events like that happen because of the dearth of pollinators. Sharing seeds that provide food for adult bees, wasps, hummingbirds and in the case of butterflies, their progeny as well, will definitely put food in the mouths of your children. Who doesn’t like blueberry pancakes?
One last thing — during these times, we’re advised to go out in nature to lift our spirits. Growing plants that attract pollinators offers many opportunities to be up close and personal to these essential beings. Seeing a bumblebee spread nectar all over its head, watching a hummingbird hovering over a plant then dive-bombing in the flowers, observing caterpillars munch on dill benefit our spirits, our senses, our bodies, our very survival.
Dee Krasnansky
Westminster
Support for Titus in judge race
This is a letter of support for the retention of Judge Richard Titus. I have known Richard Titus for many years. He is a strong family man, a community volunteer, an excellent lawyer and judge. He has always exhibited ethical and honest values in all aspects of his life.
Some may be unaware that Richard is a strong supporter of our school system. Even though his last child graduated from our school system in 2013, Richard continues to volunteer and support high school athletics.
I have had the pleasure of knowing not only Judge Titus but also his family. The election process can be hard on a family but his is a family that pulls together and helps one another.
Please join me, law enforcement and the legal community in voting to retain Judge Richard Titus.
C. Richard Weaver
The writer represents District 2 as a member of Carroll County’s Board of Commissioners.
Support for Morton in judge race
As ballots begin arriving in mailboxes, I am asking all Carroll County voters to vote for Laura Morton for judge of the Circuit Court. She is a highly qualified attorney who works hard on behalf of her clients, gives back to the community, and strives to improve our legal system.
When I had a civil legal issue, she was there to help me out and provided sound advice. Knowing her for 25 years, I can say without a doubt that she is the best qualified candidate and will be an excellent judge. So please vote for Laura Morton for Judge of the Circuit Court.
Joanne Rowe Hillary
Union Bridge
Citing microbiologist a perfect ending
Thank you Ms. Shaw for the question at the end of your letter to the editor ["Always appropriate to question a leader," May 3]. In case no one else checked, Maurice Hilleman was a microbiologist who developed vaccines for, among other things, measles, mumps, rubella, pneumonia, etc. Brilliant way to end your letter! I learned something new this morning.
Linda Murray
Hampstead