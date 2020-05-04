Letters: Doing right thing should be expected, not heroic; Endorsing Morton for Circuit Court judge

Having recently joined the United States Navy, I look back at the people who have influenced me up to this important point in my life and there is one person in particular who has brought more support and encouragement than anyone else, my Aunt, Laura Morton. Laura has been a role model and supporting figure in my life since a young age, and has on multiple occasions, provided me with quiet guidance, emotional support and growth opportunities that helped me become the person I am today. She has proven to me that through hard work, commitment to doing the right thing, and holding one's self to a higher standard, I can accomplish anything I put my mind to. Laura’s father, my grandfather, served in the military during World War II and was a prisoner of war during that conflict. As her father, he instilled in Laura a strong work ethic and patriotism for this country, and now through her guidance and example, I am on the path to follow in his footsteps by enlisting in the United States Navy. Her dedication to serving the community, as shown through her work, is something I believe anyone can appreciate and admire.