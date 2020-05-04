Letters: Doing right thing should be expected, not heroic; Endorsing Morton for Circuit Court judge

Doing right thing should be expected, not heroic
What is a hero? This sounds like the opening to a cheesy speech, but it is a genuine question on my part. I’ve seen that term circulating around a lot lately, perhaps on the cusp of being overused, so I’ve been trying to find out.
Both my parents are essential workers and I asked them if they felt like heroes. Both said no. My mom is a research nurse that helps patients with cancer gain access to experimental drug trials. She said she doesn’t feel like a hero because her job, while in healthcare, is not on the front lines. My father is a firefighter captain and former paramedic. He’s more on the “front lines” than my mother, but said he doesn’t feel like a hero either, because this is his job. He said the most heroic act a firefighter makes in their career is the day they sign up. After that, it’s all the job.
I have friends still deemed essential workers — truck drivers, grocery store employees, more service positions, and they get the term “hero” thrown at them a lot. But none that I’ve talked to feel like heroes. Some describe themselves as if they were hostages. They can’t afford not to work, even if their circumstances are more troubling, like having immunocompromised members of their household to worry about exposing. Financially, they definitely don’t feel like they’re being compensated for being a “hero.”
And then there’s me. I joined other volunteers working the food drive at my parish. I spend a decent number of hours hauling and disinfecting food before helping redistribute it to families in need. I certainly don’t feel like a hero, even though that term keeps getting applied here, too. I signed up because I was going a little stir-crazy staying at home, and because when my hypothetical future children ask me what I did during a global pandemic, I wanted to be able to tell them something. If making sure hungry people get fed makes me a hero, I am genuinely concerned at the level of expectations in our society.
I don’t think being in the right place, at the right time, and choosing to do the right thing should be considered heroic; it should be the minimum level of expectations we have for each other. Sometimes I think we call other people heroes to avoid holding ourselves and society to better standards.
Cathleen Anthony
New Windsor
Endorsing Morton for Circuit Court judge
Having recently joined the United States Navy, I look back at the people who have influenced me up to this important point in my life and there is one person in particular who has brought more support and encouragement than anyone else, my Aunt, Laura Morton. Laura has been a role model and supporting figure in my life since a young age, and has on multiple occasions, provided me with quiet guidance, emotional support and growth opportunities that helped me become the person I am today. She has proven to me that through hard work, commitment to doing the right thing, and holding one's self to a higher standard, I can accomplish anything I put my mind to. Laura’s father, my grandfather, served in the military during World War II and was a prisoner of war during that conflict. As her father, he instilled in Laura a strong work ethic and patriotism for this country, and now through her guidance and example, I am on the path to follow in his footsteps by enlisting in the United States Navy. Her dedication to serving the community, as shown through her work, is something I believe anyone can appreciate and admire.
Laura Morton is running for Circuit Court Judge of Carroll County, and I whole-heartedly believe she is the best candidate for this position. I know that there are many others who feel the same way as I do, and who can attest to her outstanding commitment to the community. If given the opportunity, I know Laura Morton will continue to serve this community in the way she knows best, with honesty, personal integrity and a never-ending commitment to justice for all. When you receive your ballot, please vote Laura Morton for Circuit Court Judge of Carroll County.
David Morton
Westminster