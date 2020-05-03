Letters: Always appropriate to question a leader; Nation needs resolve of World War II generation; Endorsing Titus for Circuit Court judge; What to expect when pandemic is over

Always appropriate to question a leader
In 1946 within the grounds of Auschwitz itself, Eddy de Wind wrote the book “Last Stop Auschwitz,” which I’ve had the opportunity to read. Someone felt the need to publish the English translation of this book in 2020.
I have never been able to comprehend how Adolf Hitler could deserve credit for doing such an enormous amount of cruelty and destruction. And of course he was not capable of operating those concentration camps all by himself or the freight trains which transported victims. There were many who blindly or intentionally followed or led in actions to promote his white supremacy or racism. Perhaps for their own greed for power or financial gain or they had fallen into a rut and did not know a safe way out. Six million Jewish folks were sent “up the chimneys.”
A very similar spirit lives in our White House nowadays. It is always appropriate to question any leader who promotes only himself at the expense of our entire country. A lack of criticism is stupidity at best or a huge sin of omission. We must not ignore science or our own conscience knowing that we need the world and the world needs us. We could have been more prepared for the new virus if our president had not chosen to ignore what he was told by his advisers and wiser minds
In my younger days we lived through other diseases which were dangerous such as diptheria. If Dr. Speicher had not given my mother some medicine to treat me as a 3-year-old I would not have survived diptheria. Germs have always been a challenge for those who chose to study science. Does anyone know what Maurice Hilleman did for our world?
Katherine Fisher Shaw
Union Bridge
Nation needs resolve of World War II generation
As a World War II veteran and just having celebrated my 100th birthday, I am very concerned and disturbed with what is happening to our country. Growing up during the Depression, I thought things were pretty bad, but what we are seeing today is much worse.
During the Depression and World War II, our country was united toward solving the economic issues and totally united in pursuing the war. In engineering terms, we were on the same frequency.
This is what bothers and frustrates me. As an example, we have people like Nancy Peolosi, her cohorts and the media, seemingly determined to destroy our country with no regard to our people. This is deplorable and despicable. Do they not realize what they are doing? I think not.
I am truly concerned about my country, but if we were to adopt the resolve of my generation, we can make it great again.
George Beck
Westminster
Endorsing Titus for Circuit Court judge
This will be short and to the point so that [columnists] Tom Zirpoli and Mitch Edelman can get back to bashing President Trump: Judge Richard Titus for Carroll County Circuit Court.
We are in the midst of an election to vote for a candidate to serve as a judge in the Circuit COurt of Carroll County. As a retired, career law enforcement officer who served as a Maryland State trooper and a Howard County Police offixer, I will be voting for and encouraging my friends and neighbors to vote for Judge Rihard Titus. He is honest, fair and has clearly shown that he an do the job.
When you get your ballot to vote, if you mark Judge Richard Titus for Carroll County Circuit Court judge, I guarantee that it will be the best and the right choice
Billy Vogel
Westminster
What to expect when pandemic is over
After the pandemic is over, as vice president of AFSCME retiree chapter 1 of Maryland I can see that corporate CEOs and stockholders in grocery store, restaurant chains and factories will make out well. At the same time, the employees who took all the risk to make money for them will be left in the dark in wages and benefits.
And, yes, the customer [will suffer]. They will raise up all their prices.
William Stevens
Keymar