Letters: Always appropriate to question a leader; Nation needs resolve of World War II generation; Endorsing Titus for Circuit Court judge; What to expect when pandemic is over

I have never been able to comprehend how Adolf Hitler could deserve credit for doing such an enormous amount of cruelty and destruction. And of course he was not capable of operating those concentration camps all by himself or the freight trains which transported victims. There were many who blindly or intentionally followed or led in actions to promote his white supremacy or racism. Perhaps for their own greed for power or financial gain or they had fallen into a rut and did not know a safe way out. Six million Jewish folks were sent “up the chimneys.”