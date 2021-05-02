Letters: Endorsements for candidates, opinions on Westminster election | READER COMMENTARY

It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve the City of Westminster, our residents, our businesses, and those who visit. My four-year term has flown by, but I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot. Crime is at a 30-year low. A key property at the center of the City is ripe for a redevelopment effort that will fuel existing and new downtown businesses. Our Pure Water reclamation initiative is on the way to becoming a reality, which will fuel our local economy like nothing that has come before it. The cost of the fiber project was cut from $21 million to $15.5 million without lessening the service or availability. We renovated one of the City’s largest buildings to house the City staff in a fiscally sound move that will save the City millions of dollars over the building’s lifetime. We did this and much more, all without raising taxes a single penny.