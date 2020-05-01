Letters: Don’t point fingers, be prepared for next crisis; Relay canceled, but money still raised to fight cancer; Disagrees with letter about Trump

Don’t point fingers, be prepared for next crisis
In 2005, President George W. Bush delivered a speech addressing preparedness for a potential crisis. In it, he outlined how he believed various government agencies should put together plans for how to handle various worst-case scenarios that could befall the country. There was no follow-up by his administration or any subsequent presidency to implement these ideas. We were too focused on fighting wars and other perceived priorities. As a result, when our current crisis hit, neither federal, state, or local governments had a clue as to how to try to handle the pandemic.
Of course, we the public have not been a good example of fiscal preparedness either. We’ve been encouraged to spend every dollar we make. We are a society of immediate gratification. So now that we’re hit with a crisis, we need the government to bail us out. Roughly 55% of the public have credit card debt and 10% have over $5,000 in monthly credit card balances. In other words, very few people ask themselves the question, “What am I going to do if ...?”
The federal and state governments are no better. They have borrowed to the point that our national debt is well into the inconceivable trillions of dollars. So when the country is rolling along with what may have been the greatest economy and bull stock market in history, why would we focus on any type of doom and gloom event? But here we are and absolutely no one was prepared.
Anyone who is familiar with the Old Testament in the Bible knows the story of Joseph in the book of Genesis. Joseph was sold into slavery by his brothers and was in an Egyptian prison. The Pharoah apparently had a dream that bothered him enough that he summoned Joseph to interpret the dream. Joseph explained the Pharoah’s dream as follows,"For seven years there will be more than enough food for your country. This will be followed by seven years of famine. So you need to put away and save some of the grain to use when times are bad."
I hope when this terrible shutdown of our American way of life is over, rather than pointing fingers of blame toward every which way but Sunday, we look in the mirror and ask ourselves the question,"If something akin to this ever happens again, how can I best prepare myself and my family to be able to deal with it?"
Our government should certainly do the same because those who forget history are bound to repeat it!
Dave Price
Sykesville
Relay canceled, but money still raised to fight cancer
Every spring the Taneytown community turns out in full force for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Taneytown, an inspiring event that fights cancer, celebrates cancer survivors, and remembers loved ones lost to cancer. This year’s event was to take place on May 2 at Northwest Middle School but has been cancelled due to COVID-19. But cancer hasn’t stopped and neither have we! Even though we’re apart, our amazing community came together to support the mission. Thanks to our Relay For Life sponsors and team fundraising, over $40,000 was still raised for the American Cancer Society.
The Relay For Life of Taneytown volunteer committee would like to thank the following sponsors: Carroll Hospital, Westminster Pediatrics, Magstone LLC, Evapco, Federal Stone, Keysville Mobile Vet, Summit Financial, Terry’s Tag and Title Service, Infinity Global Travel, Crouse Ford, Run Moore and Koons Westminster Toyota.
We will come back stronger than ever in 2021! Due to the pandemic, cancer patients whose immune systems are compromised are more vulnerable than ever. The American Cancer Society has a live 24/7 hotline to provide resources and information at 1-800-227-2345. This spring, 70–80% of calls have been concerned about COVID-19 and cancer. Relay is still accepting donations at relayforlife.org/taneytownmd.
Donna Rudolph
Angela Bonarrigo
The writers are co-chairs of Relay For Life of Taneytown.
Disagrees with letter about Trump
Corynne Courpas’s letter to the editor (“An open letter to the president,” April 28) is full of propaganda statements concerning President Trump. In response to her last sentence about wishing the president the best in what she hopes are the last months of the president’s term, I sincerely wish this is the last letter she writes to the editor with her negative remarks. You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you’ll find out you can’t fool all of the people all the time.
Herb Pletcher
Harney