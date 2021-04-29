Letters: Endorsing Becker for Westminster mayor; Supporting Dillon for Westminster mayor; Columnist says comply? Not that simple. | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: The Times is no longer accepting letters for the May 3 Mount Airy and Taneytown elections or the May 4 Sykesville election. To be considered for publication, letters regarding the May 11 Hampstead, New Windsor, Union Bridge or Westminster elections must be received by May 2.
Endorsing Becker for Westminster mayor
Dr. Mona Becker is running for mayor of Westminster, and she is exactly the kind of leader our city needs right now. Westminster’s next mayor must be a leader with a real long-term commitment to our community — someone who has lived, worked, and volunteered here for many years. In Becker’s nearly 20 years living in Westminster, she has sunk deep roots in our community, is well known as a civic leader, educator, and widely respected as a former council member.
She has been one of the strongest boosters our local business community has ever had, and an ardent promoter of our many outdoor festivals. For many years, she has been a constant presence at the city’s farmers market and other events … volunteering her time and energy to make them successful. As an educator at McDaniel College and Westminster area public schools, Becker has dedicated her career to improving the lives of our young people and preparing them for their future. And as a scientist, she understands the challenges that face the city on critical issues like water and wastewater treatment.
It was my privilege to serve on Westminster’s Common Council with Becker. During the four years we served together I was always impressed by her thoughtful approach to issues, her concern for how our decisions would affect the city’s different neighborhoods, and her deep knowledge on many issues facing the city. Whether it was growing the city’s water supply, developing new recreational opportunities, making city services more efficient, or finding more effective ways to improve public safety, Becker was able to draw on her experience and knowledge to add value to the discussion.
As mayor, Mona Becker will be the thoughtful, steady, experienced, and committed leader Westminster needs and deserves. I encourage my fellow citizens to give her their votes for mayor of Westminster on Tuesday, May 11.
Greg Pecoraro, Westminster
The author serves on the Westminster Common Council.
Supporting Dillon for Westminster mayor
I am writing in support of Dennis Dillon for Mayor of Westminster.
I first met Dillon almost 10 years ago when he was a football coach for the Mount Airy Bulldogs. His oldest son was the same age as mine. Over the years we became friends because of his tireless effort to improve the program and the skill level of every kid he coached. He not only donated his time to coaching but to fundraising efforts which included but were not limited to working booths at carnivals, donating signage to the Bulldogs program and field cleanup and donating money every year to pay for the less able families kids registration fees to be able to play in the amounts of $500 to $1,000 a year.
Dillon was also a huge supporter of our wresting program here in town, the Mount Airy Mustangs. I was a co-coach of our Beltway/MJWL team for six years. He made monetary donations and played in our golf tournament provided signs free of charge as a donation to our not-for-profit team. His did this out of the kindness of his heart and to help the kids and the town. He did this all while not having a child on our team.
Dennis Dillon is a generous, caring and hardworking human being who cares about the “little guy.” We miss him not living in Mount Airy anymore, but Westminster should be proud to have him. He is not a traditional politician, he is a businessman who doesn’t like to take no for an answer and will get things done.
Clarke Newton, Mount Airy
Columnist says comply? Not that simple.
To avoid a fatal encounter with a LEO (aka cop) simply comply! That is simply illuminating and can be used in many different aspects of one’s life. Here are a few that I believe are in the spirit of columnist Rick Blatchford’s wisdom that can really help us all live better lives and avoid conflict.
When faced with a problem, simply find a solution. If you are poor, simply make more money. Want to be a success, simply don’t fail. Having marital problems, simply stop arguing. Want to be healthy, simply avoid illness. Reduce sexual assaults, no problem, simply dress modestly.
Avoid exasperation, simply steer clear of an asinine opinion columns. It is just that simple!
Natalie Kartalia, Westminster