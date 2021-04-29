Letters: Endorsing Becker for Westminster mayor; Supporting Dillon for Westminster mayor; Columnist says comply? Not that simple. | READER COMMENTARY

I first met Dillon almost 10 years ago when he was a football coach for the Mount Airy Bulldogs. His oldest son was the same age as mine. Over the years we became friends because of his tireless effort to improve the program and the skill level of every kid he coached. He not only donated his time to coaching but to fundraising efforts which included but were not limited to working booths at carnivals, donating signage to the Bulldogs program and field cleanup and donating money every year to pay for the less able families kids registration fees to be able to play in the amounts of $500 to $1,000 a year.