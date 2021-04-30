Letters: Westminster doesn’t need to be told how to vote; Endorsement for Dillon in Westminster mayoral race | READER COMMENTARY

Full disclosure, my husband is running for a Westminster city council seat. We both know Tony Chiavacci (running for re-election to council), and Mona Becker (candidate for Mayor). Because all three have lived and worked in Westminster for a long time, I know that they share a commitment to Westminster, a belief in moving things forward, and a dedication to studying, debating and solving issues important to the city. Each one brings very different life experiences to the table, and I have watched them hash out ideas and have brutally honest but civil debates when their opinions differ. Their way of working together — collaboration over confrontation, respect for different perspectives and opinions — combined with their collective knowledge and diverse experience? That’s good for Westminster.