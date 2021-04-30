Letters: Westminster doesn’t need to be told how to vote; Endorsement for Dillon in Westminster mayoral race | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: The Times is no longer accepting letters for the May 3 Mount Airy and Taneytown elections or the May 4 Sykesville election. To be considered for publication, letters regarding the May 11 Hampstead, New Windsor, Union Bridge or Westminster elections must be received by May 2.
Westminster doesn’t need to be told how to vote
Full disclosure, my husband is running for a Westminster city council seat. We both know Tony Chiavacci (running for re-election to council), and Mona Becker (candidate for Mayor). Because all three have lived and worked in Westminster for a long time, I know that they share a commitment to Westminster, a belief in moving things forward, and a dedication to studying, debating and solving issues important to the city. Each one brings very different life experiences to the table, and I have watched them hash out ideas and have brutally honest but civil debates when their opinions differ. Their way of working together — collaboration over confrontation, respect for different perspectives and opinions — combined with their collective knowledge and diverse experience? That’s good for Westminster.
What’s not good for Westminster is the partisan drama unfolding around this election. I assumed that a municipal election is built on citizens deciding for themselves who in their community will best serve their needs, and the broader needs of all residents. Like me, other citizens have colleagues in the community that they know and trust, people they’ve worked with on the job, on committees or in volunteer groups that they know would serve Westminster well. Putting these trusted colleagues forward, our citizens make a direct impact on the day-to-day lives of city residents with their votes.
But the Republican Central Committee, a partisan group from outside Westminster, has decided that we need to vote for a mayoral candidate they endorse — a candidate who only recently moved to the city, who works far from Carroll County, and whose knowledge of and experience in the community of Westminster is limited.
I’m all for having different voices in the room. But this feels like the RCC is telling us that we are too “naïve”, that we can’t be trusted to put forward and vote for our neighbors, local businesspeople, community leaders. They want us to vote for ideology over experience, vote according to the will of partisan players from outside our community who look at Westminster’s election like a game.
This is no game. This is where we live and work, where we nurture relationships. And this is where we decide for ourselves who is the best person to serve us, to serve Westminster. Don’t let the RCC tell you what’s best for Westminster. You can make up your own mind.
Tina Hoff, Westminster
Endorsement for Dillon in Westminster mayoral race
Many of us conservatives are dispirited and dismayed because the presidency, Congress and the Maryland General Assembly are controlled by leftists bent on enacting a green-socialist agenda that fundamentally alters the very fabric of our Republic while erasing our God-given rights enshrined in the First and Second Amendments. I am calling on all true conservatives registered to vote in the City of Westminster to pay attention to the municipal election coming up on May 11th, and help stem the green-socialist tide right here in the heart of Carroll.
Witness that the powers that be in Westminster are the same folks who banned single-use plastic bags by businesses in Carroll, a feat that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders have not been able to pull off in Congress, and something that a whole crop of newly-elected radical leftists in Annapolis failed to manage. The green socialists in Westminster also just introduced a “green” or sustainable purchasing and procurement ordinance as part of their agenda.
Your choice in this election is clear, and I implore those who stand with conservative principles get out and vote for Dennis Dillon for mayor. Dillon is a businessman, husband and father, and youth sports coach whose priorities are to help businesses, especially small business, hurting from the COVID-19 pandemic; support the Westminster Police in their fight against crime; protect taxpayers’ wallets and pocketbooks by keeping a close eye on City budget and expenditures; and focus on the nuts and bolts of running the City of Westminster out in the open for all to see.
On Tuesday, May 11 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., please cast your vote for Dennis Dillon, either at the Community Building next to City pool at 325 Royer Road, if your live west of Md. 31, or at the Westminster fire company at 28 John Street, if you live east of Md. 31.
Bob Leatherwood, Eldersburg
