Letters: Cautionary tale when loved ones need care amid crisis; Our governor is a flower, the president a weed

My husband Richard (Dick) Toms died April 9 at Carroll Hospital. He had spent a month in University of Maryland Hospital for open heart surgery, and was released to come home to me and home caregivers on March 24. He was home for a week doing good, then the second week he started to get weak, and feeling bad. I also, started to feel sick. Aches, pains, slight fever, no smell or taste, etc. On the seventh day after my husband was home I had to call 911, because he was so weak. I could not help him get out of his chair to his walker. When the EMTs took him away, I did not know that it would be the last time I would ever see him.