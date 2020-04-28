Letters: An open letter to the president; An endorsement for Laura Morton for judge

Fast-forward 30 years when our paths crossed via social media. It was no surprise to me that Laura was doing exactly what she had set out to do, devoting her career as an attorney to help people, regardless of their backgrounds or income. She never lost sight of her goal, even in the face of personal and economic obstacles. After completing law school, she set up her law practice in Westminster and has been providing trial and family law attorney services for over 23 years to the citizens of Carroll County. Because she is such a strong believer in giving back to the community, she has regularly provided legal services on a pro bono basis to low-income clients. She has provided many volunteer hours to Carroll County Public School students and families, mentoring students and advising parents in navigating the legal system and benefit programs to foster support for families and our youth to be successful within a safe, crime-free environment.