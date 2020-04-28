Letters: An open letter to the president; An endorsement for Laura Morton for judge

An open letter to the president
First, I am not one of your political supporters, but you probably know that. I am a proud American citizen who has dedicated herself to serving her country as a hardworking taxpayer and as a volunteer and donor to many causes in which I believe. As such, I believe I have the right, indeed the responsibility, to express my opinions. You consistently deny members of your own administration the ability to speak truth to power. You try to quash the media by moving those that dare disagree with you, to the back of the room or banning them altogether. But the First Amendment reigns supreme.
I have recently been rebuked by quite a few people for holding you accountable for your words. It is suggested that you are exhausted beyond belief by the rigors of your job. I cannot imagine how difficult it must be to manage our country in these unprecedented times. And so I offer the following suggestions to ease your stress and your workload.
First, when you make a mistake or misspeak, own it. Don’t blame it on someone in your administration by contradicting or firing them. Don’t blame it on an imaginary sarcastic question from an imaginary reporter. For just a short period of time, try channeling Harry Truman. “The buck stops here" will resonate with so many Americans, used to your usual statements claiming no responsibility; i.e. passing the buck. You might find it refreshing. I know I would.
Second, stop lambasting our governors. You waiver between telling them they are responsible for their states and ridiculing them when they take decisive action to help their citizens. Support the ones acting appropriately and let them do their jobs.
Last, but not least, please reconsider your decision to reconvene 1,000 of America’s best and brightest at West Point so that you can hold yet another campaign rally. These young men and women were sent home for their safety. This group is uniquely positioned to complete their studies remotely. To bring them back to our hardest hit state is senseless. Do you not understand that they have all been exposed to many other people in their home states? Do you not understand that travel is extremely risky for them?
Sincerely wishing you the best in what I do hope are the last months of your term,
Corynne B. Courpas
Westminster
En endorsement for Laura Morton for judge
A little over 35 years ago, I had the good fortune to meet Laura Morton. We grew up within 2 miles of each other in the same neighborhood, attended the same church and high school, where our paths eventually crossed. She was kind, funny, witty, and boy was she smart. When we met, she had already mastered two languages and was learning a third. I knew even then she would have a bright future.
As she began her college career, she focused on a journalism major with aspirations to become a reporter who would write about facts and truth. During that first year of college she realized her true passion was to find a career in which she could help people, especially those of lower socio-economic means. Growing up in a family of seven with a single wage earner, she was well aware of the challenges and difficulties faced by those with little means. It was then that Laura added a second major of political science to her degree as a preface to a pre-law course of study. Somewhere around this time we lost touch.
Fast-forward 30 years when our paths crossed via social media. It was no surprise to me that Laura was doing exactly what she had set out to do, devoting her career as an attorney to help people, regardless of their backgrounds or income. She never lost sight of her goal, even in the face of personal and economic obstacles. After completing law school, she set up her law practice in Westminster and has been providing trial and family law attorney services for over 23 years to the citizens of Carroll County. Because she is such a strong believer in giving back to the community, she has regularly provided legal services on a pro bono basis to low-income clients. She has provided many volunteer hours to Carroll County Public School students and families, mentoring students and advising parents in navigating the legal system and benefit programs to foster support for families and our youth to be successful within a safe, crime-free environment.
Laura is a candidate for Circuit Court judge of Carroll County. Based on Laura’s hard work, ethics, honesty, personal integrity and never-ending commitment to justice for all, she has earned my respect and my vote! I urge all citizens to vote for Laura Morton for Circuit Court judge when they receive their mail-in ballot.
Thomas Terhaar
