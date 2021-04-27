Letters: Don’t live in Westminster? Don’t tell us how to vote; Supporting Becker for Westminster mayor | READER COMMENTARY

First Tomlinson spends his whole column on the Westminster election. He does not live in Westminster, but he wants to tell us how to vote. I would like to think the voters of Westminster can make up their own minds. I know we are intelligent enough to weigh the pros and cons of the candidates running for election and make a choice. After all, whoever gets elected in Westminster will affect us, the citizens of Westminster for the next four years, not someone living in Hampstead. Shoemaker does the same thing, but he wants to tell the citizens of Taneytown and Westminster how to vote. Let the people who live in these towns decide for themselves. Visit the Community Media Center’s website and check out the forum for your town if you want additional information.