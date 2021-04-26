Letters: A call to research ’21 Westminster candidates; Delegate offers endorsement for municipal elections | READER COMMENTARY

In Westminster, on May 11, go to either the Community Building on Royer Road by the Municipal Pool or to the Volunteer Fire Department on John Street between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. and considering voting for Dennis Dillon for mayor. Dillion is a businessman who is a vice president of a document services company that has over 2500 employees nationwide, is married to Jaimie, a local realtor, has two sons and two black Labrador retrievers, and coached youth soccer and football here in Carroll. Dennis wants to help businesses in Westminster recover from the Pandemic, to help the brave men and women who keep us safe fight crime, and to strengthen ties between McDaniel College and the rest of the community.