Letters: A call to research ’21 Westminster candidates; Delegate offers endorsement for municipal elections | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Municipal elections in Carroll County will be held from May 3 through May 18. The Times will publish one letter to the editor per writer endorsing candidates, as space allows, up until one week before that municipality’s election.
A call to research ’21 candidates
Once again it is election time in Westminster. This year, on May 11, as citizens of Westminster, you will be voting for the position of mayor and two Common Council seats.
I want to take this moment and first thank Councilmember Ben Yingling and Mayor Joe Dominic for their service, expertise and time spent working for the City of Westminster.
I only had the privilege of working with both for two years but can say that they helped Westminster look toward and plan for the future of Westminster. They worked gracefully through a pandemic and despite sometimes differing opinions — professionalism and the thought of what was best for the city was always important to them.
I could list many things both Councilman Yingling and Mayor Dominic were instrumental in ensuring was completed, but I do have a word limit. So, I will be brief and thank them for their contributions to the City of Westminster and for taking time in helping me learn the many aspects of city government and look forward to seeing the future contributions both of you will have for our community.
Dr. Mona Becker and Dennis Dillon are running for Mayor. Tony Chiavacci, Dan Hoff, and Morgan Barkley-Mathers are running for two council seats. After some research and speaking with all the candidates I would like you to consider voting for the candidates you feel will best represent the citizens of Westminster.
Being professional, knowledgeable, creative, and critical thinkers are important qualities in serving a leadership position in the community. This teamed with an ability to have a vision of the future equals a great candidate. I look forward to working with whomever will win and I wish all the candidates the best of luck.
The greatest impact we have is in our local elections. As citizens, please come out and vote May 11 at the Westminster Fire Department or at the Westminster City Pool.
Ann Gilbert, Westminster
The author serves on the Westminster Common Council.
Delegate offers endorsement for municipal elections
Now that I have returned from Annapolis slightly worse for wear after 90 days of fighting the Democrats who have lurched Maryland to the left and put it in a ditch, I wanted to remind folks that municipal elections are coming up in May here at home. As a former councilman and mayor of Hampstead, I can tell you that your vote in your city or town election is vitally important – decisions on your water and sewer, planning and zoning, public safety and roads and infrastructure will be decided by those you elect next month.
In Hampstead, on May 11, go to Town Hall between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. and consider voting for Diane Barrett for Town Council. Barrett is sharp as a tack and currently serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission and was active in the effort to save NCHS.
In Taneytown, on May 3, go to the Taneytown Police Station between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and considering voting for Joe Vigliotti who currently serves on the Town Council and is running for re-election. Joe is highly intelligent and also has common sense, which ain’t so common these days. He has done a stellar job representing the residents of Taneytown while in office, and he deserves another term.
In Westminster, on May 11, go to either the Community Building on Royer Road by the Municipal Pool or to the Volunteer Fire Department on John Street between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. and considering voting for Dennis Dillon for mayor. Dillion is a businessman who is a vice president of a document services company that has over 2500 employees nationwide, is married to Jaimie, a local realtor, has two sons and two black Labrador retrievers, and coached youth soccer and football here in Carroll. Dennis wants to help businesses in Westminster recover from the Pandemic, to help the brave men and women who keep us safe fight crime, and to strengthen ties between McDaniel College and the rest of the community.
Haven N. Shoemaker, Jr., Hampstead
The author is a Maryland state delegate representing District 5.