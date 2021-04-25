Letters: Supporting Hoff for Westminster council; Vote Dillon for mayor of Westminster; Endorsing Domotor for Mt. Airy council | READER COMMENTARY

Over the years I have had the opportunity to observe Dillon in both his professional and personal environment. He is a proven winner; he is a dedicated leader with a mindset for inclusion and the desire to make everyone’s life better. He works tirelessly, as a business executive and business owner, and continues to be successful in both roles while maintaining a healthy and successful family life. He and his wife have raised two awesome boys who exemplify the values and beliefs their parents instill. The entire Dillon family actively engages with the community, supporting charities, noble causes, and quality of life issues. Dennis Dillon is friendly, approachable, and real, he cares about his community.