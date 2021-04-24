Letters: A look at how times have changed; Buy native bushes to help the environment; Less government efficiency, please| READER COMMENTARY

In the article she mentioned the butterfly bush which she acknowledged was labeled as invasive but to her observations, that seemed contrary. Indeed, this bush does attract several different kinds of pollinators. However, the problem with invasiveness appears when the 40,000 seeds that form on one single flower spike (among many) will disperse by the wind or by birds who fly to trees after having pecked at the seeds which pass through to the droppings left on the ground. Eventually, the bushes that grow from these seeds crowd out native flora that do provide food and shelter for caterpillars and other fauna. (Butterfly bushes do not provide food for caterpillars.) Without caterpillar food nearby like milkweed or dill, the adult female butterfly won’t lay her eggs. Then the butterfly population is reduced. Also, this Asian bush crowds out native bushes. (This information came from a google search “butterfly bushes invasive” which led to the Brandywine Conservancy website.)