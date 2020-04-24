Letters: Spray painter’s needs not being met; Endorsement for Titus for Circuit Court judge

Spray painter’s needs not being met
To the person who spray painted “TRADE RIGHTS FOR ‘SAFETY’ YOU WILL GET NEITHER. THINK FOR YOUR SELF,” I wanted to apologize on behalf of our community and our nation.
I am sorry that you are hurting, angry, scared and suffering. I’m sorry that your needs are not being met. We have not done enough to take care of you. We have failed you. We need to do better to include and value you. We are wearing masks and are in quarantine because this is how we express value for every single human life. You also matter because you are a human being and member of our community. You too, are thought of and protected by restrictions in place at this time.
I agree that we need to think. So many people however are broken, they are not in a place to think. Our spirits are pinned underneath the boot of the greedy — unable to move, to breathe or escape. Long before the pandemic we lost the space to think. Our minds are bombarded daily with useless information. Our minds are full of fears due to uncertainties. We must sell our souls to the darkness just to put food on the table; making time to reflect a luxury.
Perhaps, the answer is not to think for ourselves but to think for our community? How can we get out from underneath the boot of greed that drives us into fear, violence and poverty? How can we create a community that values and honors it’s members? How can we ensure that our basic needs are met? How do we leave no one behind? How can we make space to listen to our neighbors? How do we go about truly valuing our own lives?
When was the last time you danced? Sang? Were enchanted by a story? Found comfort in silence? We are more than our bodies. We have emotional, spiritual and social needs, too. However, these needs can’t be met if we don’t first meet our earthly needs. This pandemic is not the creator of these ills, it’s the great illuminator. We must be careful not to blame individuals for we are all in this together. If you want something to blame, blame greed. It’s the mindset of greed that does not allow all of our community members to live well.
To move forward we must become compassionate warriors — if you’re struggling then I, too, struggle. It’s not acceptable. It’s radical to reject the idea that to be worth something you have to have something. It’s radical to listen to what makes another suffer and not to their politics. It’s radical to set aside your wants for your neighbors needs.
Glenda Walsh Crouse
Westminster
Endorsement for Titus for Circuit Court judge
I would like to endorse Richard Titus in the upcoming primary election. Why should my voice matter? It has been my privilege to watch Judge Titus at work in a manner different than most. I have been the coach of the Liberty High School Mock Trial team for the past three years. The brightest and best of Carroll County students have participated in this competition which would not be possible without the judges of the court volunteering their time to adjudicate the trials.
Judge Titus has given of his time and talent for the teens with no compensation. It is not required that he participate in the Mock Trial program but he has stepped up and helped our students experience the court system in a unique and challenging way. He is always firm yet fair. He guides the students and helps them to better understand the legal system. The cases are complex in the Mock Trial competition and Judge Titus is always prepared and ready to rule for the students. He also takes the time to explain the intricacies of the law to help our students improve their performance. I always know that my team is in good hands when they are in Judge Titus’ court.
So this is not “real” court. But it tells me a lot about Judge Titus’ character. He doesn’t have to participate in the Mock Trial competition but he does. He is knowledgeable, fair, and wise. He is patient and thoughtful. He is truly good at what he does.
Judge Titus is exactly what we need in Carroll County. We live in complex times. We need someone on the bench with his experience and knowledge. We need someone who is prepared and impartial. That is why I urge everyone to join me in voting for Judge Richard Titus for the circuit court of Carroll County.
Patti DiLeonardi
Sykesville