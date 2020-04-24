Letters: Spray painter’s needs not being met; Endorsement for Titus for Circuit Court judge

Judge Titus has given of his time and talent for the teens with no compensation. It is not required that he participate in the Mock Trial program but he has stepped up and helped our students experience the court system in a unique and challenging way. He is always firm yet fair. He guides the students and helps them to better understand the legal system. The cases are complex in the Mock Trial competition and Judge Titus is always prepared and ready to rule for the students. He also takes the time to explain the intricacies of the law to help our students improve their performance. I always know that my team is in good hands when they are in Judge Titus’ court.