Letters: Blame China, Democrats, the media for virus; Sheriff, state’s attorney endorse Titus

Blame China, Democrats, the media for virus
The Communist Chinese Party is to blame for the Wuhan virus. It was China’s malfeasance or maliciousness that made what should have been a local problem into a pandemic. However, the Democrat party and media’s dogma on manufacturing, trade, China, mass transit and political correctness has exacerbated the problem immensely.
Why do I say this? I am not going to explain it to you like you are a child. But I bet the question made some of you feel nurtured. If you do not agree with me about the Dems and media, you have not been paying attention to politics, current events and world affairs. Why does the media love the patronizing way Gov. Cuomo and Dr. Birx speak? Statements like, “what does that mean” and “why do I say this” after they make a statement reminds the press of their school days and gives them a warm, safe feeling. Former President Obama talks like this also, lecturing everyone in tone and substance like we are not capable of understanding unless he explains in a scolding way.
We may not have needed to shut down so dramatically if not for the Democrat-led and dominated state of New York. Nearly 45% of China virus deaths in America have occurred in New York state. Gov. Cuomo and New York City Mayor DeBlasio were completely unprepared despite knowing their constituents were a primary object and extremely vulnerable for disaster. The press will not challenge Democrats with the condemning questions like they badger President Trump with daily. Timelines show that President Trump was light years ahead of Democrats in trying to protect Americans from the virus and much more.
The only one defended more than Cuomo by the press is former Vice President Biden. What do I mean by that? (Feel engaged?) None of the networks, CNN or MSNBC mentioned the extremely credible (compared to the Kavanaugh accusers) allegation of sexual assault by a Democrat subordinate not long ago. The New York Times retracted part of an article telling the truth about Biden’s past inappropriate touching. As Biden’s’ apparent declining mental capacity gets worse, I doubt he will be the Democrat nominee months from now, but people will still vote for the Democrat. These are the same people that raise their hands and ask authorities if they can get extra credit for sheltering in place longer than needed or telling on someone who went for a hike. They are collectivist, siblings to the communist.
Myles Stanley
Westminster
Sheriff, state’s attorney endorse Titus
We are writing to express our enthusiastic support for Judge Richard Titus to remain on the Circuit Court for Carroll County. The novel coronavirus pandemic has affected many aspects of everyday life, including the primary election date, which is now set for June 2. Voters will receive write-in ballots from the Board of Elections in the near future, and the Circuit Court for Carroll County judicial vacancy is an important race on the ballot deserving of your attention.
As the top law enforcement officials in the county, we have found Judge Titus to be extremely fair and impartial. He possesses the demeanor and temperament that a judge must exercise on the bench with regard to each and every case. Judge Titus is thorough in his preparation, reviewing the history of each case so he can make educated and informed decisions, particularly with regard to public safety matters.
Judge Titus has been a practicing attorney in Carroll County for more than two decades and has received the endorsement of the Carroll County Bar Association. Judge Titus has also received the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 20, which represents Carroll County law enforcement officers. He is not only an important part of the professional community, he is part of the fabric of Carroll County and has been a county resident for 30 years. He also takes the time to attend local community events and to understand the priorities of the citizens of the county.
Given our collective professional experience with Judge Titus, we can unequivocally recommend him to the voters and citizens of Carroll County as a qualified and competent jurist deserving of their vote.
Brian DeLeonardo, State’s Attorney
James T. DeWees, Sheriff