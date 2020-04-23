Letters: Blame China, Democrats, the media for virus; Sheriff, state’s attorney endorse Titus

Why do I say this? I am not going to explain it to you like you are a child. But I bet the question made some of you feel nurtured. If you do not agree with me about the Dems and media, you have not been paying attention to politics, current events and world affairs. Why does the media love the patronizing way Gov. Cuomo and Dr. Birx speak? Statements like, “what does that mean” and “why do I say this” after they make a statement reminds the press of their school days and gives them a warm, safe feeling. Former President Obama talks like this also, lecturing everyone in tone and substance like we are not capable of understanding unless he explains in a scolding way.