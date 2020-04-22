Letters: Thanks to all respiratory care practitioners; Consider Carroll Community College this fall; Supporting Laura Morton for Circuit Court judge

I would like to urge you to consider Carroll Community College as an option for this fall. It is small, close to home, affordable, and very safe. The community college offers a wide variety of excellent credit offerings that will transfer anywhere. They also have programs for certifications and training that can lead to a career, many of which can be completed within three to six months. The college has financial aid, grants, and significant scholarship opportunities available, as well. For those who are rising high school juniors and seniors, dual enrollment is also something worth considering.