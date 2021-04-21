Letters: Global warming ‘consensus’ isn’t science; If being a commissioner is easy, it’s being done wrong; Supporting Johns for Union Bridge council | READER COMMENTARY

Now I would not think anyone can make the case that average temperatures are not changing. In fact one can make the case the temperatures have been changing ever since God put this Earth right here in the universe. In fact, we are told that the Earth was covered by a great deal of ice at one time. That ice included some pretty big icebergs. Some say when the icebergs receded in America, the Grand Canyon was formed. Others say the Colorado River cut through the rock and shaped it. The most prominent opinion is that two plates of the Earth’s crust collided some two billion years ago.