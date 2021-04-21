Letters: Global warming ‘consensus’ isn’t science; If being a commissioner is easy, it’s being done wrong; Supporting Johns for Union Bridge council | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Municipal elections in Carroll County will be held from May 3 through May 18. The Times will publish one letter to the editor per writer endorsing candidates, as space allows, up until one week before that municipality’s election.
Global warming ‘consensus’ isn’t science
A couple of quick thoughts on “global warming.” That, as we all know, is what it’s called this time of the year. Once the leaves start to turn in the fall, the crisis will revert back to being called “climate change.”
Now I would not think anyone can make the case that average temperatures are not changing. In fact one can make the case the temperatures have been changing ever since God put this Earth right here in the universe. In fact, we are told that the Earth was covered by a great deal of ice at one time. That ice included some pretty big icebergs. Some say when the icebergs receded in America, the Grand Canyon was formed. Others say the Colorado River cut through the rock and shaped it. The most prominent opinion is that two plates of the Earth’s crust collided some two billion years ago.
My point is: these are three educated guesses and we really don’t know.
Now to global warming. We are preached to in many quarters that to deny that global warming is a crisis is to deny the “science.” My answer is, “What science?” If I pick up a rock in my hand, turn my hand over and open it, the rock will go “down.” In fact it will go down every time. That’s gravity and that’s science.
If you’ll notice that almost every time the subject of global warming is debated, the believers refer to the fact that a “consensus” of scientists believe that man is responsible for this impending doom. So to set the record straight, consensus is not science! Consensus is simply the idea that if most scientists agree on something, that makes it true, i.e. science.
What I’m saying is that if weather experts can’t with 100 percent assurance tell us what the weather is going to do tomorrow, they cannot be “scientifically” sure what the climate will be like in 10, 50, or 100 years. Oh, and isn’t it fun the Biden’s czar on climate change is none other that pompous John Kerry, who doesn’t travel anywhere other than in a private jet fuel-spewing Lear Airplane. One set of rules for thee, another for me!
Dave Price, Sykesville
If being a commissioner is easy, it’s being done wrong
Who knew the job of Carroll County Commissioner is so easy, even a woman can do it! This, according to Commissioner Bouchat’s April 15 Community Voices column.
If all a commissioner is doing is showing up for a meeting twice a week and an occasional weekend ceremony, I’d say they are doing the job wrong. I would hope our commissioners and other elected representatives are taking time outside of scheduled meetings to research and understand the decisions they are entrusted to make, are responding to constituents’ concerns, and doing so many other things that one does when truly dedicated to public service.
Yet, according to Bouchat, the job is so easy and takes so little time that it is apparently deserving of a nearly $20,000 raise. I wonder if the commissioner also supports raising the minimum wage to $15 or more since he recognizes the decrease in the buying power of a dollar over the past 20 years.
If one truly wants to see more women run for office and to even see a few win, then volunteer for a candidate’s campaign — knocking on doors, donating, being an advocate. But please don’t belittle us by claiming the job is so easy even us women can handle it.
Maria Warburton, Westminster
Supporting Johns for Union Bridge council
Union Bridge municipal elections are coming here May 12th.
I would like to endorse Charlene Johns. She is the president of the local Lions Club, involved in the Union Bridge Fire Co. Ladies Aux.
Last year even during the Pandemic, she started the Union Bridge Gift Shop, which, after much consideration and conversations with them, she whole heartedly turned over to the Dream Big Union Bridge non profit group as a way for them to make money.
She works hard for the entire Union Bridge community, and would be an excellent council woman.
Susan Bond, Union Bridge
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
xxx