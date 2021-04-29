Letters: Endorsing Dillon for Westminster mayor; ‘Thoughts and prayers’ to the rescue again; Congress beholden to NRA, ignores shootings; | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Municipal elections in Carroll County will be held from May 3 through May 18. The Times will publish one letter to the editor per writer endorsing candidates, as space allows, up until one week before that municipality’s election.
Endorsing Dillon for Westminster mayor
I have worked with mayoral candidate Dennis Dillon for two decades. He is a hardworking, creative, solutions oriented and driven entrepreneur. Dillon and I met shortly after he graduated with his MBA and it was clear that he was passionate about growing his business and mentoring other business owners as well.
Dennis knows that one of the keys to a successful town is a thriving business community. Westminster has a number of fantastic small businesses downtown, but there are closed store fronts as well. He is committed to examining the road blocks that make it challenging for small businesses and working to eliminate red tape.
Westminster is a great small town with much to offer. Dillon can help it to flourish. Vote for Dennis Dillon for mayor. He’s all about business.
Anthony F. Ross, Denwood
‘Thoughts and prayers’ to the rescue again
Our local “thoughts and prayers” Republicans are at it again. Throw thoughts and prayers at the mass shootings and be done with it. It happens, right, GOP? Nothing for humans to do to bring change. It’s up to God.
Same with COVID. Expect a miracle. Forget science. Send thoughts and prayers to the relatives of over half-a-million victims.
Thoughts and prayers and be done with it. Nothing for humans to do to bring change. It’s up to God.
Same with the outages in Texas. Thoughts and prayers and be done with it. (Or do a Cruz south) Nothing for humans to do to bring change. It’s up to God.
Same with climate crisis. Thoughts and prayers and be done with it. Nothing for humans to do to bring change. It’s up to God.
Same with the border. Build a wall and pray that it holds. Thoughts and prayers and be done with it. Nothing for humans to do to bring change. It’s up to God.
Same with hoping our great Carroll County sheriff’s deputies will continue to work in our county maintaining law and order for us without being paid comparable pay and benefits.
Thoughts and prayers and be done with it. Nothing for humans to do to bring change. It’s up to God.
I certainly hope all five of the Carroll County commissioners will stand tall and firm and do the work we elected them to do and provide the sheriff’s deputies with the pay raises and benefits they deserve for themselves and their families. We can all thank God when they do.
John D. Witiak, Union Bridge
Congress beholden to NRA, ignores shootings
Shootings are spreading like green mold and I am once again outraged, bemused, sad and afraid as the United States has had yet another mass shooting.
Just since January, there have been 150 mass shootings that killed 181 people. In 2018, 24,432 people died as the result of suicide with a gun. In 2017 guns killed 39,773 people who were either murdered or died from suicide with a gun. At the same time the J&J vaccine was pulled when it resulted in 6 women experiencing life threatening blood clots.
These mass shootings are also a pandemic that Congress is choosing to ignore because they are beholden to the NRA.
Patricia Roop Hollinger, Westminster