Letters: Endorsing Becker for Westminster mayor; Case for Chiavacci for Westminster council; Insulted by commissioner’s commentary | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Municipal elections in Carroll County will be held from May 3 through May 18. The Times will publish one letter to the editor per writer endorsing candidates, as space allows, up until one week before that municipality’s election.
Endorsing Becker for Westminster mayor
It is with confidence that I recommend Dr. Mona Becker as an outstanding candidate for Westminster City Mayor. A longtime city resident and experienced past city council person, Becker is a highly qualified mayoral candidate.
I have known Becker for the last 16 years as a colleague, friend, and as her supervisor. She is an outstanding science teacher and recognized content expert who is highly respected among students, colleagues, and the community. She provides leadership as a high school department chair, former college department chair, teacher mentor, and curriculum development team leader. In addition, she serves on multiple state and national level science policy panels, solid evidence of her recognized wisdom.
Becker’s ability to listen, develop meaningful relationships, and work collaboratively on many issues benefits the community of Westminster and beyond. She is a person of integrity and strong work ethic who would no doubt serve the citizens of Westminster to the best of her ability.
In closing, Becker is an intelligent and logical problem solver dedicated to the Westminster Community. Without hesitation I urge voters to consider Dr. Mona Becker as an excellent candidate for Westminster mayor.
Jim Peters, Westminster
Case for Chiavacci for Westminster council
There is an election in Westminster on Tuesday, May 11, and I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for the reelection of Councilman Tony Chiavacci.
I served with Chiavacci on the city council for four years, and saw firsthand that he is a strong leader and effective councilman. In his role as chairman of the Public Safety Committee, aided by his background in law enforcement, Chiavacci worked to keep our police department strong and competitive. As our Parks Board liaison, with his years as an active member of the county rec council, he championed our popular recreation programs. And at budget time, guided by his experience as a successful business owner, he was always a friend to the taxpayer and to our business community. Chiavacci has accomplished many things in his private life, has a vibrant and active family, and we are fortunate that he is willing to offer his considerable skills for the benefit of the City.
Westminster is about to elect a new mayor, and will soon be hiring a new city administrator. Councilman Chiavacci will provide much needed stability and continuity. He is balanced, energetic, straightforward and honest, and I encourage the voters of Westminster to hire him for another term.
Damian Halstad, Westminster
Insulted by commissioner’s commentary
I find it ironic Dean Minnich’s column on the budget appeared on the same page as Commissioner Bouchat’s insulting Guest Commentary piece on women running for commissioners in Thursday’s Times.
Those of us who have earned degrees while raising children, working full time and running a home have quite a good idea of what hard work is and, surprisingly, are neither afraid of it or shirk it. The job of commission isn’t hard? The decisions elected officials make have enormous consequences in the real world. What benefits some will be detrimental to others.
More than common sense, financial knowledge and organizational skills are needed to make the tough decisions. You must have courage and vision. You must be ready for outrage and you must be prepared to take responsibility for your mistakes. You must be able to put aside some of your personal beliefs for the greater good. If that wasn’t so hard to do, perhaps we would have better elected officials and Bouchat would not find the job so easy.
Personally I’d love to see five female county commissioners. There are a multitude of reasons women don’t run for public office but being afraid of hard work isn’t one of them.
Sharon Hafner Yingling, Westminster