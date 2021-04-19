Letters: Endorsing Becker for Westminster mayor; Case for Chiavacci for Westminster council; Insulted by commissioner’s commentary | READER COMMENTARY

I served with Chiavacci on the city council for four years, and saw firsthand that he is a strong leader and effective councilman. In his role as chairman of the Public Safety Committee, aided by his background in law enforcement, Chiavacci worked to keep our police department strong and competitive. As our Parks Board liaison, with his years as an active member of the county rec council, he championed our popular recreation programs. And at budget time, guided by his experience as a successful business owner, he was always a friend to the taxpayer and to our business community. Chiavacci has accomplished many things in his private life, has a vibrant and active family, and we are fortunate that he is willing to offer his considerable skills for the benefit of the City.