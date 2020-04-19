Letters: Columnist should stop criticizing president; Support for Laura Morton for Circuit Court judge; Consider waste disposal alternative, Westminster; We are all in this together; Wearing face masks difficult with none available

Columnist should stop criticizing president
Columnist Tom Zirpoli, you continue to amaze me on your Anti-Trump Virus. There is no cure for this. You should see the light and spend more times on other things in this great country.
I remember Pearl Habor, President Roosevelt was warned that the Japanese army was plotting against us. When they struck Pearl Harbor, we all banded together for the food of our nation. No one blamed Roosevelt for his unpreparedness. Then came 9/11 and the airplanes crashing into our country’s Twin Towers, etc. Should President Bush have been prepared? No one blamed him and this country bound together and overcame the great tragedy.
So, please, every column is about disparaging our great president. Cant’t you see we are in this as one body? No one could have predicted or prevented this enormous threat from China.
Everyone is doing their part. From President Trump to me. So please, during these stressful times, join the people who are all standing together to get through this. The last thing we need is your pious opinion trying to drive us apart. This is not about Republican vs. Democrat, for God’s sake, this is about American getting back to where we were. Please, I have had enough.
Harry H. Griffith
Hampstead
Support for Laura Morton for Circuit Court judge
I am supporting Laura Morton for Judge of the Circuit Court. Why? Because she is the best candidate.
She has decades of experience as a trial attorney and a dedication to the community. Even in these difficult times she is reaching out to governmental and charitable organizations to help ensure that the most vulnerable have the information they need to make it through this pandemic. She is assisting individuals in applying for unemployment benefits, advising clients on how to access resources, and keeping in touch with those in recovery to provide support. She checks in constantly with elderly friends and neighbors to make sure that they have everything they need. She has checked in with me to make sure that my husband, a deputy sheriff, has masks while he is on duty.
And, she is doing all of this while taking care of her niece and nephew, who is autistic, while their mother, a nurse, works in a COVID-19 unit. Her experience and sense of obligation to others are exactly why she should be judge on the Circuit Court and I am asking Republicans and Democrats to vote for Laura Morton.
Crystal Dykhoff
Union Bridge
Consider waste disposal alternative, Westminster
Regarding yard waste pickup during the City’s well-intentioned staffing reductions, perhaps the city of Westminster would consider the following alternative:
Publish scheduled dates and times when the city yard waste truck will be in a specific area and allow residents to empty their bins and place yard bags in the truck. The driver would stay in the truck, residents would have to stay at their curbside and not congregate.
Simple and effective since most of us are home currently, and it helps the city get most effective use of their reduced resources. If needed, a second staffer could monitor the activity while practicing safe distancing at each stop.
David Young
Westminster
We are all in this together
The cartoon, with people on individual islands sadly contemplating their predicaments, sent me to Googling this song from my high school days. It is from a 400-year-old poem by an Englishman named John Dunne. A group called The Lettermen made it popular in 1968. Seems to fit a reminder that we are all in this together.
"I saw the people gather. I heard the music start.
The song that they were singing was ringin in my heart:
No man is an island. No man stands alone.
Each man's joy is joy to me. Each man's grief is my own.
We need one another. So I will defend
Each man as my brother. Each man as my friend."
If the word “man” is changed to “one” and “brother” to “sibling,” it is all of us. Together.
Amy Diehl
Westminster
Wearing face masks difficult with none available
How can we as citizens of the State of Maryland be compelled to wear face masks when there are no face masks available anywhere in the Westminster area?
Typical government crisis response disconnected from reality and we, the people have to grin and bear it.
Gordon Johnson
Westminster