Letters: Columnist should stop criticizing president; Support for Laura Morton for Circuit Court judge; Consider waste disposal alternative, Westminster; We are all in this together; Wearing face masks difficult with none available

She has decades of experience as a trial attorney and a dedication to the community. Even in these difficult times she is reaching out to governmental and charitable organizations to help ensure that the most vulnerable have the information they need to make it through this pandemic. She is assisting individuals in applying for unemployment benefits, advising clients on how to access resources, and keeping in touch with those in recovery to provide support. She checks in constantly with elderly friends and neighbors to make sure that they have everything they need. She has checked in with me to make sure that my husband, a deputy sheriff, has masks while he is on duty.