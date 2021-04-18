Letters: Endorsing Becker, Chiavacci, Hoff in Westminster election; Supporting Hoff for Westminster council; Sheriff’s Office keeps us safe, deserves raise | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Municipal elections in Carroll County will be held from May 3 through May 18. The Times will publish one letter to the editor per writer endorsing candidates, as space allows, up until one week before that municipality’s election.
Endorsing Becker, Chiavacci, Hoff in Westminster election
It’s election time again in the city of Westminster, and we are fortunate to have three quality candidates to fill vacancies on the council and the mayor’s office. Dr. Mona Becker will make an excellent mayor, and Tony Chiavacci and Dan Hoff are great choices for council.
Though very different in professional experience and personal background, these individuals share important traits in common. All three are experienced public servants, work well with others, and have similar pragmatic approaches to solving problems.
From her prior service on the Common Council, Mona Becker knows how City government works, shares invaluable knowledge about water resources, and will continue the long, close relationship with McDaniel College.
Dan Hoff is a newcomer to City politics, but not public service. He’s served on the County Planning commission, takes a long view on how to improve the community, is an experienced local businessperson, and is also a genial, reasonable, and pragmatic person.
Tony Chiavacci is honest, direct, and has unassailable integrity. He will change his mind when persuaded by compelling arguments or data, and will publicly and gracefully admit error and apologize when occasionally required. Most importantly, as a hard-working small business owner, he demonstrated both his business acumen and compassion during recent covid economic hardship by not only keeping his business open and productive, but also avoided letting go any employees.
Over the 16 years I served on the Council, every few elections outside groups would try to run candidates seeking to drag the City into partisan politics. They never succeeded, and the City has prospered with over two decades of non-partisan leadership focused only on creative solutions to local challenges. These three outstanding candidates are the right people to continue that tradition and continue building a safe, clean, prosperous community for all of us.
Please get your covid vaccine, wear a mask when appropriate, and remember to vote on May 11th for Mona Becker, Tony Chiavacci, and Dan Hoff.
Robert Wack, Westminster
Supporting Hoff for Westminster council
The citizens of Westminster are lucky to have good people who want to serve on the city council. One of those is Dan Hoff.
I have worked with Hoff over the last 10 years on projects involving land preservation and zoning matters and other issues that affect the quality of life here in Carroll County. He truly cares about people and the future of the county and the town of Westminster. He is a true Westminster patriot and wants the town to thrive. He will make a good leader because he is a thinker and a problem solver and will represent the best interests of residents.
Please get out and vote on May 11 and vote for Dan Hoff. He deserves your vote. You will not be disappointed in his leadership abilities, his knowledge and his dedication to the town.
Deb Bowers, Street
Sheriff’s Office keeps us safe, deserves raise
If you’ve ever watched one of those dystopian “Mad Max”-type films, there’s one thing they have in common: Lawlessness. In order to have a productive, thriving, and family-oriented society, we need law enforcement agencies that protect us and keep the peace.
A prime example of the need for well-run, well-funded, and well-staffed law enforcement is the Public Safety Alert of April 2 that Mike Mancuso, president of the Baltimore City FOP, issued after a recent carjacking: “FOP3 urges Baltimore’s citizens and visitors to be extremely cautious when walking throughout the city ... the fatal carjacking in the city’s Southeast area this morning indicates the ongoing threat to those living in, working in, and visiting Baltimore.” He goes on to lament how murders and shootings are near an all-time high and correlates it to the police department’s lowest staffing in modern times.
Carroll County has been extremely fortunate in that we have a top-notch Sheriff’s Office led by Jim DeWees. However, we must not be complacent. Recently, DeWees’ commentary in the Times warned of an impending exodus to other jurisdictions and early retirement by his deputies owing to inadequate salaries and benefits. As we have seen in the past legislative session, the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights has been rescinded and many law enforcement officials feel as if they are under attack and unappreciated.
While we aren’t quite at the point of seeing Mel Gibson stroll down Main Street with a sawed-off shotgun, Baltimore City’s crime problems could quickly spread to Carroll County if our law enforcement officers decide to move on to greener pastures. Our commissioners need to ensure that our Sheriff’s Office stays strong and that our deputies know we appreciate them. At the end of the day, it’s simply a matter of protecting those who protect us.
David Ellin, Finksburg