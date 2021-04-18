Letters: Endorsing Becker, Chiavacci, Hoff in Westminster election; Supporting Hoff for Westminster council; Sheriff’s Office keeps us safe, deserves raise | READER COMMENTARY

A prime example of the need for well-run, well-funded, and well-staffed law enforcement is the Public Safety Alert of April 2 that Mike Mancuso, president of the Baltimore City FOP, issued after a recent carjacking: “FOP3 urges Baltimore’s citizens and visitors to be extremely cautious when walking throughout the city ... the fatal carjacking in the city’s Southeast area this morning indicates the ongoing threat to those living in, working in, and visiting Baltimore.” He goes on to lament how murders and shootings are near an all-time high and correlates it to the police department’s lowest staffing in modern times.