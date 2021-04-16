Letters: Hobbs makes case as Mt. Airy council candidate; Supporting Becker for Westminster mayor | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Municipal elections in Carroll County will be held from May 3 through May 18. The Times will publish one letter to the editor per writer endorsing candidates, as space allows, up until one week before that municipality’s election.
Hobbs makes case as Mt. Airy council candidate
“Always leave people and places a little better than you found them.” Isn’t that something we all should aspire to? The art and heart of public service has been modeled for me for as long as I can remember by so many members of my family. And those models have inspired me to seek to serve the Town of Mount Airy in a new capacity.
It is with much enthusiasm, humility, hope, and grit that I accepted the nomination to run for a seat on the Mount Airy Town Council. This town is woven throughout the fabric of my life. It is my home, it is my heart, it is my past and my future all in one. In the coming weeks, leading up to the May 3 election, I hope to gain the collective trust, confidence, and voices of my neighbors and friends in order to have the opportunity to serve the town that has given so much to my family and me.
People have asked me, “What are your big campaign issues?” and to that I say, I have one overarching goal. I want Mt. Airy to be a place that every citizen is proud to call home. But, mostly, I want this town to be a place that our children decide to raise their own families in, and their children after that. I hope to hear from people that call Mt. Airy home, to share their hopes and visions for this town. I want to be able to listen and represent.
Please watch for meet and greet announvements as I travel through our town during the evenings and weekends to meet as many of you as I can. If would you like to reach out personally, you are welcome to contact me at: heatherhobbs1919@gmail.com or follow the campaign on Facebook: Heather Hobbs for Mt. Airy Town Council.
I look forward to meeting many of you and hope to get to represent you after May 3.
Heather A. Hobbs, Mount Airy
The author is a candidate for Mount Airy Town Council.
Supporting Becker for Westminster mayor
Dr. Mona Becker is the natural choice as the next mayor of Westminster. Mona is an integral part of the fabric of our community as not only an educator to our children but a champion for locally owned and operated small businesses.
As a small business owner and manager of the Downtown Westminster Farmers’ Market I have witnessed firsthand her love and dedication to our city as an educator, consumer, and volunteer. Having been a resident of the city for nearly 20 years, Becker has ingrained her family into Westminster. She educates our children as a member of the science department at Westminster High School. She has taught at both Winters Mill and McDaniel. Becker spent four years on our nonpartisan city council and helped to bring consensus to many challenging issues in our city. As our nonpartisan mayor she will continue to look out for the best interest of all the citizens and business owners of Westminster and I, for one, look forward to it!
I love seeing her eyes light up when she talks about her students and their success stories. Recently she told me a story about a young man who might have gone awry but is now beating the odds and working with his father at his locally owned store. I use this story because doesn’t it make sense that education and small business go together? Doesn’t it make sense that someone who is entrenched in our community as long-term citizen, an educator, a volunteer, and a supporter of small business be our mayor?
My only regret is that I do not live within the city limits and cannot vote in the election. My businesses, however, are in the city and I know that the city that I have come to love will only continue to improve with Dr. Mona Becker at the helm.
Brooke Hagerty, Silver Run