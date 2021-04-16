Letters: Hobbs makes case as Mt. Airy council candidate; Supporting Becker for Westminster mayor | READER COMMENTARY

As a small business owner and manager of the Downtown Westminster Farmers’ Market I have witnessed firsthand her love and dedication to our city as an educator, consumer, and volunteer. Having been a resident of the city for nearly 20 years, Becker has ingrained her family into Westminster. She educates our children as a member of the science department at Westminster High School. She has taught at both Winters Mill and McDaniel. Becker spent four years on our nonpartisan city council and helped to bring consensus to many challenging issues in our city. As our nonpartisan mayor she will continue to look out for the best interest of all the citizens and business owners of Westminster and I, for one, look forward to it!