Letters: Taneytown candidate learning while running; Endorsing Hoff for Westminster council; Endorsing Hushour for Mt. Airy mayor | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Municipal elections in Carroll County will be held from May 3 through May 18. The Times will publish one letter to the editor per writer endorsing candidates, as space allows, up until one week before that municipality’s election.
Taneytown candidate learning while running
I had decided to run for a council seat in the tiny town of Taneytown. Wrong. Taneytown is a city — very important. So, I went to City Hall and applied. I was handed a packet of about 52 pages — 28 were about ethics and rules.
I began filling out the pages and had to return to City Hall. I needed help. Turns out that I am self-financed for up to $500, so that reduced several pages. Good. I needed to return again when I could not figure out all the duplicate pages. It turns out that I need to resubmit my spending four times, explaining all the changes on all the duplicates. I was ready to move on.
I ordered my signs to place in yards and had fliers printed to hand out. COVID-19 ruled out all the fun in any campaign. No shaking hands, no kissing babies and no hugs.
In order to place my sign in any yard or commercial space, I had to ask permission. So, I knocked on front doors or spoke to the store commercial manager. My grandson came to help me and we got about half of them in the ground. I received a phone call that I was harassing persons by knocking on doors. Huh? How does that work? Permission to use yard? No door knocking?
I asked a store manager for permission to stay outside and hand out fliers. One said, “I will call corporate and ask.” The other politely declined. Then I had a new idea. I could put fliers under the car windshield. That way there would be no talking and no hassling at doors. I was told it was unacceptable.
Now I ask myself, how is a new candidate to get their thoughts and “fresh ideas” out to the voters? I am feeling while my heart is in the right place by being willing to put time and energy into our friendly community, I seem to be breaking all the rules of the campaign.
I may win, I may lose. Either way please stay tuned and I will tell you the “rest of the story.” After May 3.
Some good news. I have had two phone calls to compliment me for running. It sure is grand to get some sunshine in this journey of my election education.
Please come out and vote on May 3 at the Taneytown Police Station from 7 a.m. 7 p.m. Be a good citizen. There are four candidates running who are all good citizens and qualified.
Barbara Cook, Taneytown
Endorsing Hoff for Westminster council
I am writing in support of Dan Hoff for Westminster City Council. I have worked with Dan for eight years on the Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission. Because of this experience I feel he will be an excellent council member. While on the Planning Commission he has always gathered as much information as possible before voting on an issue.
As a Council member he will always be transparent and explain where he stands on issues. At the same time, he will listen with respect to the other council members before casting his vote. Living in Westminster he is knowledgeable on the many issues facing Westminster. He has always been active working with businesses and local political leaders. His knowledge and experience will serve Westminster well.
Please exercise your right to vote and vote for Dan Hoff for Westminster City Council.
Richard J. Soisson, Finksburg
Endorsing Hushour for Mt. Airy mayor
I saw recently that Town Councilman Larry Hushour is running for mayor. The town of Mount Airy would be lucky to have him. As a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and naval aviator, he knows what it means to serve and to do so honorably. He shows the same dedication to service in the town of Mount Airy.
We got to know Larry as our daughter’s Girl Scout Gold Award Advisor. He guided her through her year-long project, to benefit the town with a temporary lighting system for the Rails to Trails path. He also played a valuable role in recommending our daughter to the U.S. Naval Academy admissions board. We’re proud that she’ll be attending USNA with the class of 2025.
In short, Larry cares about people and about the town of Mount Airy.
Kimberly Parker, New Market