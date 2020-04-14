Letters: Dislikes decision to close landfill, ‘stupid’ characterization; On behalf of seniors, thanks to Carroll Cares; Support for Titus for Circuit Court judge

Dislikes decision to close landfill, ‘stupid’ characterization
Regarding the temporary closing of Northern Landfill, having made countless trips to this venue, other than the individuals inside the trailer who can utilize masks and gloves and occasionally one guy crushing metal or moving yard debris, I see no staff who are in any potential danger.
Shutting down and offering an alternative like commercial haulers isn’t a viable alternative. They will not come and haul for a two-week period. Also, those who choose to carry their own, generally have a limited amount of waste. To pay $56 per month for four bags of trash that could be carried over the scales in one trip for $6, doesn’t make good sense to someone who may have limited means.
For recycling, commercial haulers will not accept Styrofoam. So those of us who carry it from our computers, lawnmowers and televisions are keeping them out of the landfill. Not allowing us to transport recyclables, will create more trash. Not a good idea.
Mostly though, my impetus for composing this letter is to address Commissioner Stephen Wantz, who said “Maybe while they’re coming up with a cure for (Coronavirus) they could come up with a cure for stupid because if you would just listen, we wouldn’t be in this place right now.”
How would anyone who spent their collective time at home cleaning and improving their environment, know that that many other people were doing the same? Once they arrive, they wait patiently in their vehicles to dispose of their trash, as no one can take it back home and place it anywhere. To have someone complain about a mattress or box spring, seriously? Do you place it in your lawn for these next two weeks that will likely turn into longer? Wouldn’t your neighbors love that? As taxpayers, we have this right for this essential service.
I would have to say that stupid would be the person who voted to make these closings and did not have the foresight to see this potential problem come to fruition. You have put yourself in this situation, but choose to blame everyone else for its outcome. I really do hope that the good people of Pleasant Valley decide to place their support behind someone with a little more vision. So Mr. Wantz, the next time you want to address stupid, maybe you should look in the mirror.
Linda Langdon
Westminster
On behalf of seniors, thanks to Carroll Cares
I am fortunate to reside in a condominium community, Winifred Manor in Eldersburg, and our community is a recipient of Carroll Cares.
Your newspaper ran an article (“Carroll Cares helping residents of retirement communities get supplies during coronavirus crisis”) and I followed instructions on how to place an order, which I did. My order was picked up and the ladies did everything in their power to purchase all of my order.
My lady Nina (last name withheld) called me when she had a question about an item to purchase. She practiced all health protections for me and herself. She stressed strongly, no monetary tip was necessary or wanted ... they just want to help us seniors and take some worry from our minds. How do we thank these wonderful people?
Thank you, Carroll Cares and our community lead, Shawn Guzzo, for thinking of and taking care of the residents of Winfred Manor. You all are angels and in my prayers.
Ann Shirley
Eldersburg
Support for Titus for Circuit Court judge
I am writing this letter to support Judge Richard Titus in the upcoming Primary Election. He has my support for three distinct reasons.
First, as a former law enforcement officer, I personally know that Judge Titus is a tough, but fair, judge who cares about keeping Carroll County safe. That’s what earned him the endorsement of FOP Lodge 20. Second, I am also a lifelong farmer and know Judge Titus shares my core beliefs of hard work, faith and personal accountability. Third, I can personally attest that he takes a conservative approach in his rulings making certain to follow, not make, the law while upholding the Constitution.
I urge all Carroll County voters to join me in voting to keep Judge Titus on Circuit Court.
David L. Brauning, Jr.
Finksburg
