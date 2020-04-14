Letters: Dislikes decision to close landfill, ‘stupid’ characterization; On behalf of seniors, thanks to Carroll Cares; Support for Titus for Circuit Court judge

How would anyone who spent their collective time at home cleaning and improving their environment, know that that many other people were doing the same? Once they arrive, they wait patiently in their vehicles to dispose of their trash, as no one can take it back home and place it anywhere. To have someone complain about a mattress or box spring, seriously? Do you place it in your lawn for these next two weeks that will likely turn into longer? Wouldn’t your neighbors love that? As taxpayers, we have this right for this essential service.