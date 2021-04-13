Letters: Endorsing Hushour for Mount Airy mayor; Supporting Becker, Chiavacci in Westminster races | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Municipal elections in Carroll County will be held from May 3 through May 18. The Times will publish one letter to the editor per writer endorsing candidates, as space allows, up until one week before that municipality’s election.
Endorsing Hushour for Mount Airy mayor
Join me in voting Larry Hushour for mayor of Mount Airy. Larry and our family have been residents of Mount Airy for over 20 years. In that time we have gotten to know and worked alongside many on everything from MAYAA soccer, LOUYAA cheerleading, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, LHS marching band, and The Ridge Swim Club.
As our children grew Larry saw a need in Mount Airy and decided to become involved to make our town a better place to call home. Larry spearheaded the Rails to Trails which resulted in having a half-mile trail connecting Watkins Park to Main Street (prior to the trail there was no connecting point). Larry has worked and obtained grants. He is currently working to expand the trail for everyone’s enjoyment. Larry was the driving force behind our caboose/visitor center. Grants were awarded and fundraising took place, all in an e6ort to lessen the financial burden.
In between this Larry has been on Town Council for the past four years and served as the president of the council for the past two. Trust me when I say Larry is up on all the issues. He researches everything himself and knows the issues of this town inside and out. We frequently travel to the general assembly in Annapolis on behalf of the taxpayers to once again obtain grants to offset the cost (and we have been very successful).
Larry is looking for your vote for mayor of Mount Airy. He is more than qualified to lead our town. His US Naval Academy degree in economics and his military experience of 20 years, managing squadron departments, squadron safety officer, and his decisive action make him a fantastic choice to lead our town out of this pandemic.
Larry is a true leader. He is steadfast, level headed and calm. When he landed on an aircraft carrier at night in high seas with a crew of five he had to be. People always ask me if I worry about Larry flying for the Navy or a major airline and my true answer is “No, I don’t.” His dedication, cool demeanor, and just plain old smarts provide me and you with a sense of security. Residents of Mount Airy you could not have a better man serving as your mayor than Larry Hushour.
Vote Larry for Mount Airy on May 3. You will be glad you did.
Mary Hushour, Mount Airy
Supporting Becker, Chiavacci in Westminster races
Whenever my father visits, he always calls Westminster “a little piece of heaven.” Of course, I agree with my dad, and I believe that Tony Chiavacci and Mona Becker, candidates for City Council and Mayor respectively, are incredible contributors to this heavenly place we call home.
As a fellow “transplant,” I believe that moving to Westminster as an adult gives you an even greater appreciation for this wonderous place. Becker arrived on the scene and immediately became a leader and cheerleader of all things Westminster. She has been omnipresent at the farmers’ market, a continuous promoter of downtown happenings, and a locavore — she buys, eats and lives local. She was a successful councilwoman, which provides her with a unique insight on what is involved to lead the Council as Mayor. Her ideas are fresh, her attitude is positive, and her management style is approachable — the perfect combination of skills and abilities to be mayor.
On the other hand, there are some great advantages to being a Westminster native. Chiavacci was raised here, and he and his wife have raised five children who are now sprouting roots here as well. Since he was elected in 2009, Chiavacci has devoted time, attention, passion and action to make Westminster a vibrant city to work, stay and play. He balances his city involvement with his successful business, based right downtown. He is a huge proponent of our downtown happenings, and he was an incredible advocate of our efforts to promote Westminster when I was the marketing consultant for the city. His ability to live and work in Westminster also provides key access to his constituents — time he gives freely and for the benefit of all of us.
Both Becker and Chiavacci are leaders who truly practice what they preach — live here, give here, work here, play here. Please join me in supporting both Mona Becker and Tony Chiavacci when you vote on May 11.
Missie Wilcox, Westminster