Letters: Endorsing Hushour for Mount Airy mayor; Supporting Becker, Chiavacci in Westminster races | READER COMMENTARY

On the other hand, there are some great advantages to being a Westminster native. Chiavacci was raised here, and he and his wife have raised five children who are now sprouting roots here as well. Since he was elected in 2009, Chiavacci has devoted time, attention, passion and action to make Westminster a vibrant city to work, stay and play. He balances his city involvement with his successful business, based right downtown. He is a huge proponent of our downtown happenings, and he was an incredible advocate of our efforts to promote Westminster when I was the marketing consultant for the city. His ability to live and work in Westminster also provides key access to his constituents — time he gives freely and for the benefit of all of us.