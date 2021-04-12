Letters: Dillon announces candidacy for Westminster mayor; Time to start a ‘re-volition’ | READER COMMENTARY

There were three things that compelled me to run. First, I noticed that along Main Street and in other parts of our City businesses were hurting and closing due to the effects of the Pandemic. Second, I kept hearing stories from my friends and neighbors and reading in the Times about increasing crime in and around Downtown Westminster, and I personally became a crime statistic when my card was broken into and vandalized. Third, I observed that Westminster, home to McDaniel College, a school with over 1600 students smack dab within our City did not have the look and feel of a college town. The absence of students in and around the community on nights and weekends is striking.