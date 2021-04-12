Letters: Dillon announces candidacy for Westminster mayor; Time to start a ‘re-volition’ | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Municipal elections in Carroll County will be held from May 3 through May 18. The Times will publish one letter to the editor per writer endorsing candidates, as space allows, up until one week before that municipality’s election.
Dillon announces candidacy for Westminster mayor
My name is Dennis Dillion and I am running for mayor of Westminster in the upcoming election on May 11th. I live in the heart of Westminster on Willis Street with my wife Jaimie, a local realtor, our two sons, and our two black Labrador retrievers.
Like many of us, I had little interest in becoming active in politics and had little time to do so due to the demands of work and raising a family. However, as the old Irish proverb says, “Every man is sociable until a cow invades his garden.”
There were three things that compelled me to run. First, I noticed that along Main Street and in other parts of our City businesses were hurting and closing due to the effects of the Pandemic. Second, I kept hearing stories from my friends and neighbors and reading in the Times about increasing crime in and around Downtown Westminster, and I personally became a crime statistic when my card was broken into and vandalized. Third, I observed that Westminster, home to McDaniel College, a school with over 1600 students smack dab within our City did not have the look and feel of a college town. The absence of students in and around the community on nights and weekends is striking.
As Vice President of ARC Document Solutions, a publicly-traded company with over 2500 employees and locations nationwide, I have over twenty years in business management, sales, training, and customer service experience. I will promote policies to help our businesses, especially small businesses, not only recover from the devastating impact of the Pandemic, but thrive in the future.
In my job and in my role as a long-time youth soccer and football coach, including the Central Maryland Christian Crusaders, I have learned the value of collaboration and that teamwork coupled with sweat and hard work can tackle most problems. I will reach out to the Westminster Police Department and the community to identify how we all can work together to keep our City safe.
As your mayor I will talk with the administration at McDaniel and survey the students to open a dialog on how to best integrate our neighbors who attend the college fully into the City scene and make all of Westminster part of campus.
If you would like to know more, please visit my campaign Facebook page, www.facebook.com/DillonforMayor, or email me at dillonformayor@gmail.com.
Dennis Dillon, Westminster
Time to start a ‘re-volition’
Each day I read this opinion page. Lately it has begun to sadden me. We, as a group, have become very adept at restating questions and problems. It is time to attempt realistic ideas to address these problems.
It is time for a revolution, maybe a better word would be re-volition, no guns, no coups, no police action necessary. It is time for a solution process. One difficulty is finding a reaosnable number of those problems to address in a period of time. Then, get them to those who represent us. Don’t rush in with “buts.” Ask this question, “Do you really know what Congress is working on?”
That leads to a roadblock. Representatives and senators think of themselves as leaders. They should be leaders of meetings that gather or disperse information, to debate or clarify. The source of their votes should be “We, the people.” It shouldn’t be the voice of only their parties, but of their constituents. Congress should be more informative of their votes and reasoning. We, the people, should be more communicative and questioning. It would take work, but it would make government clearer.
An example is the recent outburst of concern over earmarks and he debate over inclusion and protocol. As a country, we can’t do everything, but sharper focus can lead to more success. Perhaps, one project-one earmark for each stat that is agreed on by a delegation, with input from the people, is a step to simplifying. It would remove the problem of ethics, since the process could be more open and easier to follow. Still, it is worrisome that our representatives do not display the ability to demonstrate ethics without an oversight group.
Just the first stop in a re-volition. See you in 30 days.
Jim Moore, Westminster