Letters: Supporting Domotor for Mt. Airy council; Supporting Becker for mayor, Chiavacci for council; Grand Old Party no longer exists | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Municipal elections in Carroll County will be held from May 3 through May 18. The Times will publish one letter to the editor per writer endorsing candidates, as space allows, up until one week before that municipality’s election.
Supporting Domotor for Mt. Airy council
I believe I’m very qualified to recommend a man running for Mount Airy Town Council — Steve Domotor. I worked directly with Steve on an essential town project and can personally attest to his effective leadership and love of this town.
Steve may not be as well-known as other candidates, but he nevertheless has been a tangible asset who has worked behind the scenes on many very valuable town projects. He does not seek the limelight; he just puts his head down and goes to work.
My recommendation of Steve Domotor is based on the countless hours he spent on the Town’s Growth and Development Task Force to produce the 2020 Mount Airy Community Survey. Steve was the catalyst who used his extensive government management experience to methodically organize and execute the survey. His executive skills and guidance provoked thought and action among all Task Force members. He sought information on the most important issues the town is facing. The techniques he used in this survey will serve as a template for debating and deliberating many future Town decisions.
In this survey, the citizens clearly spoke their wishes for our town. Their survey answers should not be spun to implement a different agenda. Steve is currently the only Town Council candidate running who pledges, if elected, to ensure their wishes are the basis for town decisions.
Steve’s candidate profile summarizes his above and beyond accomplishments during 34 years of civil and public service. Steve will add another level of critical thinking to our Town. Steve will be a strong asset for Mount Airy on the Town Council. Please vote for him on May 3.
Michael O’Brien, Mount Airy
Supporting Becker for mayor, Chiavacci for council
I have been a 25-plus year resident of the Westminster area and am extremely excited to support Mona Becker and Tony Chiavacci for the upcoming elections in May.
I have known Mona Becker for over a decade and cannot think of a better mayoral candidate. She is what you want in a politician: Open to listen to everyone, caring about the growth and betterment of her city, looking for ways to help people, and always trying to be inclusive regardless of your religious/political/ideological stance. I have seen Mona work in so many positive ways for local businesses, at McDaniel College, and in the community. She will be an outstanding mayor.
I have known Tony Chiavacci for the better part of two decades. We have worked together, coached together, and continue to be on several Boards together. Tony is pure Westminster having grown up here, left for college and the military, and then returned to put down his family’s roots. Tony wants what is best for the town and its’ people. He takes information from all points of view and pulls it together to help create solid decisions for the Council. As an incumbent, he has a great perspective on how to keep the positive plans he has been a part of moving forward. Keeping him on the City Council is, by far, what the city needs.
Go out and vote. We all get that right. When you do, make sure you vote for Becker and Chiavacci to lead this great city forward.
Scott McKelvie, Westminster
Grand Old Party no longer exists
The once-proud Republican Party is no longer the Grand Old Party but is now the Goof Off Party. This is really sad because a democracy needs two strong parties to function properly. Unfortunately, modern Republicans have chosen lies and obstruction over loyal opposition. Consider the nonsense of the border crisis. It has existed for 50 years and will be probably last for 50 more.
The Democratic Party has been the one that acted to help the average citizen: Social Security, Medicare and the ACA (which provides health care to millions of Americans without “death panels,” remember them?) are all products of Democrats. So, what have Republicans given us? Only Part D, which guarantees that Americans will continue to pay the highest drug costs in the world.
So, while people like Cruz and Graham mouth their nonsense about the border crisis, a party that once was vibrant now relies on the votes of a few old white men and some young white supremacists. It’s a sad goodbye to a once-great Republican Party.
James G. Hirtle, Westminster