Letters: Supporting Domotor for Mt. Airy council; Supporting Becker for mayor, Chiavacci for council; Grand Old Party no longer exists | READER COMMENTARY

I have known Tony Chiavacci for the better part of two decades. We have worked together, coached together, and continue to be on several Boards together. Tony is pure Westminster having grown up here, left for college and the military, and then returned to put down his family’s roots. Tony wants what is best for the town and its’ people. He takes information from all points of view and pulls it together to help create solid decisions for the Council. As an incumbent, he has a great perspective on how to keep the positive plans he has been a part of moving forward. Keeping him on the City Council is, by far, what the city needs.